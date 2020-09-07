WATCH LIVE NOW: AFLQ SEQ gala days

More than 30 Australia Football League Queensland (AFLQ) SEQ Invitational Gala Day games involving teams from eight schools will be livestreamed this week from Monday.

The gala day competition starts on Monday involving Helensvale SHS, Narangba Valley SHS, Park Ridge SHS, Pacific Pines SHS, Woodcrest State College, Narangba Valley SHS, Varsity State College and Palm Beach Currumbin SHS.

Sandgate AFC is Monday's venue, then on Tuesday games switch to Yeronga, with Coorparoo AFC hosting Wednesday and Thursday matches.

More than 30 of the clashes will be here.

Last year’s AFLQ Schools Cup SEQ South Primary Gala Day. Picture: Supplied.

The SEA Invitational Gala Days' event is a competition for senior schoolboys and schoolgirls to compensate for the absence of the AFLQ's annual AFL Queensland Schools Cup which was unable to be staged this year due to the COVID-19 crisis.

However, the equally popular AFL Queensland Schools Cup juniors competition will proceed, with finals scheduled for late October.

AFL Queensland Schools Cup State Finals in 2019.

Last year a remarkable 600 teams encompassing 11,844 students started in the Schools Cup which gives you an idea of its growing popularity.

"With the uncertainty over the last few months, it is fantastic to see so many teams and students signed up for this years competition,'' said Mark Ensor, the AFLQ State Manager, Kids, Growth and Diversity

"It's a remarkable achievement and highlights the resilience within our school footy community and also the status of this competition.''

The finals will be staged on October 16 and 17 at Maroochydore

"We are so proud of this competition and it's ability to provide boys and girls an opportunity to play footy,'' Ensor said.

LIVESTREAM SCHEDULE

MONDAY

Junior females

9.30am: Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS

10.15am: Narangba SHS v Pacific Pines SHS

11am: Park Ridges SHS v Woodcrest SC

11.45am: Pacific Pines SHS v Mountain Creek SHS

12.30pm: Woodcrest SC v Helensvale SHS

1.15pm: Narangba Valley SHS v Mountain Creek SHS

TUESDAY

Senior males

9.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Palm Beach Currumbin SHS

10.30am: PBC v Helensvale SHS

11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v PBC

12.30pm: Mountain Creek SHS v Park Ridge SHS

1.30pm: Narangba SHS v Mountain Creek SHS

WEDNESDAY

Senior female

9.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Miami SHS v Helensvale SHS

10.30am: PBC v Mountain Creek SHS

11am: Narangha Valley SHS v PBC

Noon: Helensvale SHS v Park Ridge SHS

1pm: Final

1.30pm: Qualifying final

2pm: Qualifying final

THURSDAY

Junior males

9.30am: PBC v Narangba Valley SHS

10am: Pacific Pines SHS v Park Ridge SHS

10.30am: Mountain Creek SHS v Woodcrest SC

11am: Narangba Valley SHS dv Miami SHS

11.30am: Park Ridge SHS v Helensvale SHS

Noon: Woodcrest SC v Varsity SHS

12.30pm: PBC v Miami SHS

1pm: Pacific Pines SHS v Helensvale SHS

1.30pm: Varsity SC v Mountain Creek SHS

2.30pm: Qualifying final

Originally published as LIVESTREAM: Australian football SEQ gala days