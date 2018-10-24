Menu
Login
Livestock killed in early morning crash
Livestock killed in early morning crash FILE
News

Livestock killed in highway truck crash

Sarah Barnham
by
24th Oct 2018 10:37 AM

QUEENSLAND police are at the scene of a truck collision where several cows have been killed and injured.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the crash occurred just after 7am on the Dawson Hwy near Calliope, 20km from Biloela and 4km for the Callide Boundary Hill bypass.

The spokeswoman said six cows were injured in the crash and an unknown amount killed.

The truck driver was not injured and the vehicle remains on the road.

The spokeswoman said motorists were making their way around the crash.

crash dawson highway emergency gladstone highway traffic
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    Preparations under way for jam-packed Bangalow Show

    News New events light up the program for the 121st edition

    • 24th Oct 2018 10:00 AM
    Credits roll on film festival

    Credits roll on film festival

    News Film festival ends with a flourish

    Showgirls and show stars

    Showgirls and show stars

    News Mullum youth representing their town

    Two restaurants receive Hat Status in Good Food Guide

    Two restaurants receive Hat Status in Good Food Guide

    News Two restaurants receive Hat Status in Good Food Guide

    Local Partners