NRL teams Round 10

PENRTH Panthers coach Ivan Cleary has wielded the axe amid his side's ongoing struggles, dropping former Test stars Josh Mansour and Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

Veteran winger Mansour has been dropped to reserve grade with 20-year-old rookie Brian To'o a shock selection to replace him.

Campbell-Gillard, meanwhile, is named as first reserve after also being left out of the 17, while Caleb Aekins has also been dropped, paving the way for Dylan Edwards to return at fullback.

Sione Katoa takes the place of Wayde Egan, as Waqa Blake returns to the squad after he was dropped for disciplinary reasons.

The other side making big changes are Parramatta head of Saturday's game with the Cowboys.

The Eels call on Will Smith after dropping Jaeman Salmon, while George Jennings comes in for suspended winger Maika Sivo.

Elsewhere, Ryan Papenhuzen has been given the Storm No.1 jersey after the concussion knock for Jahrome Hughes.

Rooster Mitch Aubusson comes in for Boyd Cordner, and Bunnies fullback Alex Johnston is ruled out with Corey Allan taking his place at fullback.

Here's all the teams for Round 10.

STORM VS TIGERS

Thursday, AAMI Park, 7:50pm

Storm: 1. Ryan Papenhuyzen 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Marion Seve 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane. Interchange: 14. Brandon Smith 15. Christian Welch 16. Tui Kamikamica 17. Patrick Kaufusi. Reserves: 18. Billy Walters 19. Joe Stimson 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui 21. Sandor Earl

Team news: Curtis Scott (foot) is out for up to 12 weeks, replaced at centre by Marion Seve. Jahrome Hughes (concussion) won't play due to a tight turnaround, with weekend revelation Ryan Papenhuyzen to play fullback. Patrick Kaufusi joins the bench.

Tigers: 1. Moses Mbye 2. Mahe Fonua 3. Robert Jennings 4. Esan Marsters 5. Corey Thompson 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Ben Matulino 9. Robbie Farah 10. Alex Twal 11. Ryan Matterson 12. Chris McQueen 13. Matthew Eisenhuth. Interchange: 14. Jacon Liddle 15. Thomas Mikaele 16. Josh Aloiai 17. Michael Chee-Kam. Reserves: 18. Paul Momirovski 19. Elijah Taylor 20. Oliver Clark 21. Luke Garner

Team news: Josh Aloiai (concussion) returns on the bench for Oliver Clark in the only change.

Papenhuyzen totally destroyed the Eels. AAP Image/Darren England.

PANTHERS VS WARRIORS

Friday, Panthers Stadium, 6:00pm

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Brian To'o, 3. Dean Whare 4. Waqa Blake 5. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Sione Katoa 10. Tim Grant 11. Viliame Kikau 12. James Fisher-Harris 13. Liam Martin. Interchange: 14. Jarome Luai, 15. Tyrell Fuimaono 16. Moses Leota 17. Kaide Ellis. Reserves: 18. Reagan Campbell-Gillard 19. Hame Sele 20. Frank Winterstein 21. Caleb Aekins

Team news: Mass changes. Caleb Aekins has been dropped from the fullback slot in favour of Dylan Edwards. Brian To'o may emerge as a cheapie prospect down the track after being named on the wing in place of Josh Mansour (dropped). Sione Katoa starts at hooker with Wayde Egan (shoulder) ruled out. Liam Martin (suspension) returns at lock with Kaide Ellis switching to the bench and former Origin prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard dropped. Waqa Blake (disciplinary) returns at centre with Tyrell Fuimaono dropping to the bench.

Warriors: 1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c) 2 David Fusitu'a 3 Peta Hiku 4 Patrick Herbert 5 Ken Maumalo 6 Kodi Nikorima 7 Blake Green 8 Agnatius Paasi 9 Nathaniel Roache 10 Leeson Ah Mau 11 Isaiah Papali'i 12 Tohu Harris 13 Lachlan Burr. Interchange: 14 Jazz Tevaga 15 Bunty Afoa 16 Ligi Sao 17 Karl Lawton. Reserves: 18 Gerard Beale 20 Chanel Harris-Tavita 22 Issac Luke 23 Adam Blair

Team news: No changes to the 17. But Nathaniel Roache (back) is in doubt, with Isaac Luke named as cover in reserves. Adam Blair (suspension) is available for selection but missed the 17.

BRONCOS VS ROOSTERS

Friday, Suncorp Stadium, 7:55pm

Broncos: 1. Darius Boyd 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Gehamat Shibasaki 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Anthony Milford 7. Tom Dearden 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Jake Turpin 10. Payne Haas 11. Alex Glenn 12. Matt Gillett 13. Thomas Flegler. Interchange: 14. Patrick Carrigan 15. David Fifita 16. Tevita Pangai Junior 17. Joe Ofahengaue. Reserves: 18. James Segeyaro 19. James Roberts 20. Jaydn Su'A 21. Sean O'Sullivan

SuperCoach news: James Roberts remains on the outer despite the injury to Jack Bird (ACL, season). Gehamat Shibasaki moves from wing to centre and Jamayne Isaako returns on the wing. Fresh recruit James Segeyaro has been named in reserves.

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco, 2. Daniel Tupou, 3. Latrell Mitchell, 4. Joseph Manu, 5. Matt Ikuvalu, 6. Luke Keary, 7. Cooper Cronk, 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, 9. Victor Radley, 10. Sio Siua Taukeiaho, 11. Mitchell Aubusson , 12. Angus Crichton, 13. Isaac Liu. Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher, 15. Zane Tetevano, 16. Lindsay Collins 17. Sitili Tupouniua. Reserves: 18. Poasa Faamausili, 19. Sam Verrills 20. Brock Lamb 21. Ryan Hall

Team news: Boyd Cordner (concussion) is replaced by Mitchell Aubusson in the back row, with Lindsay Collins joining the bench. Latrell Mitchell (groin) and Daniel Tupou (shoulder) are both set to play after being cleared of serious injury. England international Ryan Hall has been named among the reserves as he continues the long road back from an ACL injury.

Shibasaki will again start over Roberts. Photo by Albert Perez/Getty Images.

TITANS VS BULLDOGS

Saturday, Cbus Super Stadium, 3:00pm

Titans: 1. AJ Brimson 2. Anthony Don 3. Tyrone Peachey 4. Brian Kelly 5. Dale Copley 6. Tyrone Roberts 7. Ashley Taylor 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Moe Fotuaika 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Bryce Cartwright 13. Jai Arrow. Interchange: 14. Jesse Arthurs 15. Shannon Boyd 16. Jack Stockwell 17. Max King. Reserves: 18. Jai Whitbread 19. Will Matthews 20. Riley Jacks 21. Brenko Lee

Team news: Michael Gordon (leg) has been ruled out for one week. AJ Brimson shifts from five-eighth to fullback, with Tyrone Roberts (concussion) returning in the halves. Moeaki Fotuaika has been elevated into the starting side, with Shannon Boyd moving back to the interchange

Bulldogs: 1. Nick Meaney 2. Jayden Okunbor 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Kieran Foran 7. Jack Cogger 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Jeremy Marshall-King 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Danny Fualalo. Interchange: 14. Rhyse Martin 15. Ofahiki Ogden 16. Chris Smith 17. Sauaso Sue. Reserves: 19. Fa'amanu Brown 20. Lachlan Lewis 21. Kerrod Holland 22. Renouf Toomaga

Team news: Corey Harawira-Naera (personal reasons) returns after missing Magic Round, pushing Chris Smith to the bench. Rhyse Martin earns a bench spot after being dropped last week. Back-rower Adam Elliott (ankle) is out for 2-3 weeks, with Danny Fualolo joining the bench.

COWBOYS VS EELS

Saturday, 1300 SMILES Stadium, 5:30pm

Cowboys: 1. Jordan Kahu, 2. Kyle Feldt, 3. Justin O'Neill, 4. Tom Opacic, 5. Ben Hampton, 6. John Asiata, 7. Michael Morgan, 8. Matthew Scott, 9. Jake Granville, 10. Jordan McLean, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Coen Hess, 13. Jason Taumalolo. Interchange: 14. Kurt Baptiste, 15. Mitchell Dunn, 16. Scott Bolton, 17. Francis Molo. Reserves: 18. Corey Jensen, 19. Gideon Gela-Mosby, 20. Shane Wright, 21. Jake Clifford

Team news: No changes to the 17. Jake Granville (concussion) must prove his fitness.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson (c) 2. George Jennings 3. Josh Hoffman 4. Brad Takairangi 5. Blake Ferguson 6. Will Smith 7. Mitch Moses 8. Daniel Alvaro 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Marata Niukore 13. Manu Ma'u. Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. Tim Mannah (c) 16. Tepai Moeroa 17. Oregon Kaufusi. Reserves: 18. Kane Evans 19. Matt McIlwrick 20. Jaeman Salmon 21. Bevan French

Team news: Maika Sivo (suspension) is replaced on the wing by George Jennings. Josh Hoffman will play centre in place of Michael Jennings (injured). Will Smith has been promoted to start at five-eighth, with Jaeman Salmon dropped. Manu Ma'u starts at lock, with Tepai Moeroa dropped to the bench. Reed Mahoney returns to starting hooker after being benched last week.

Ma’u moving to the middle could be just what the doctor ordered. AAP Image/Darren Pateman.

RAIDERS VS RABBITOHS

Saturday, GIO Stadium, 7:30pm

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker (c) 4. Nick Cotric 5. Michael Oldfield 6. Jack Wighton 7. Sam Williams 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Dunamis Lui 11. Hudson Young 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Ryan Sutton. Interchange: 14. Siliva Havili 15. Sebastian Kris 16. Sia Soliola 17. Corey Horsburgh. Reserves: 18. Aidan Sezer 19. Emre Guler 20. Royce Hunt 21. Jack Murchie

Team news: Jordan Rapana (knee) is out for 3-4 weeks, replaced on the wing by Bailey Simonsson. Ricky Stuart also opted to move Nick Cotric to centre and Michael Oldfield to wing. Sebastian Kris joins the bench.

Rabbitohs: 1. Corey Allen 2. Mawene Hiroti 3. Kyle Turner 4. Dane Gagai 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. George Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Tom Burgess 11. John Sutton 12. Sam Burgess 13. Cameron Murray. Interchange: 14. Tevita Tatola 15. Mark Nicholls 16. Ethan Lowe 17. Liam Knight. Reserves: 18. Jacob Gagan 19. Bayley Sironen 20. Dean Britt 21. Tom Amone

Team news: Alex Johnston (knee) is out. Corey Allan shifts to fullback with Mawene Hiroti coming in on the wing.

DRAGONS VS KNIGHTS

Sunday, Glen Willow Sports Complex, Mudgee, 2:00pm

Dragons: 1. Matt Dufty 2. Jordan Pereira 3. Zac Lomax 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Jai Field 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Tyson Frizell 12. Tariq Sims 13. Blake Lawrie. Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Euan Aitken 16. Jacob Host 17. Luciano Leilua. Reserves: 18. Mitchell Allgood 19. Jonus Pearson 20. Josh Kerr 21. Korbin Sims

Team news: No changes to the 17, but Korbin Sims (broken arm) has been included in reserves as he aims to return from injury.

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Edrick Lee 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Jesse Ramien 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Connor Watson 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Danny Levi 10.Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Tim Glasby. Interchange: 14. Kurt Mann 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. James Gavet 17. Sione Mata'utia. Reserves: 18. Josh King 19. Pasami Saulo 20. Jamie Buhrer 21. Mason Lino

Team news: No changes

Walker will play his first game of the season. Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images.

SHARKS VS SEA EAGLES

Sunday, PointsBet Stadium, 4:00pm

Sharks: 1. Josh Dugan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Morris 5. Aaron Gray 6. Kyle Flanagan 7. Chad Townsend 8. Andrew Fifita 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Kurt Capewell 13. Paul Gallen (c). Interchange: 14. Blayke Brailey 15. Jayson Bukuya 16. Jack Williams 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele. Reserves: 18. Scott Sorensen 19. Sione Katoa 20. Billy Magoulias 21. William Kennedy

Team news: No changes. Andrew Fifita (hamstring) has been named despite failing to return last week. His injury is not as bad as first thought and he's a chance to play. Matt Moylan (hamstring) will sit out another week.

Sea Eagles: 1. Brendan Elliot, 2. Jorge Taufua, 3. Dylan Walker, 4. Brad Parker, 5. Reuben Garrick, 6. Lachlan Croker, 7. Kane Elgey, 8. Addin Fonua-Blake, 9. Apisai Koroisau, 10. Martin Taupau, 11. Joel Thompson, 12. Curtis Sironen, 13. Jake Trbojevic. Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Jack Gosiewski, 16. Corey Waddell, 17. Morgan Boyle. Reserves: 18. Kelepi Tanginoa, 19. Cade Cust, 20 Taniela Paseka 21. Lloyd Perrett

Team news: Dylan Walker (stood down), Jorge Taufua (calf), Addin Fonua-Blake (knee) and Lachlan Croker (hamstring) return. Moses Suli (finger) and Toafofoa Sipley (knee) join the casualty ward.