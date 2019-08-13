NRL teams for round 22: Andrew Fifita ruled out

Manly skipper Daly Cherry-Evans has been named despite injury, but the Sharks' Andrew Fifita has missed out.

Manly Sea Eagles vs Wests Tigers

Thursday, August 15, 7.50pm, Lottoland

Sea Eagles: 1. Tom Trbojevic 2. Jorge Taufua 3. Brendan Elliot 4. Moses Suli 5. Reuben Garrick 6. Dylan Walker 7. Daly Cherry-Evans 8. Addin Fonua-Blake 9. Apisai Koroisau 10. Martin Taupau 11. Joel Thompson 12. Jack Gosiewski 13. Jake Trbojevic

Interchange: 14. Manase Fainu 15. Corey Waddell 16. Morgan Boyle 17. Taniela Paseka

Reserves: 18. Lachlan Croker 19. Tevita Funa 20. Sean Keppie 21. Lloyd Perrett

SuperCoach news: Brad Parker (knee) is replaced at centre by Brendan Elliot, while Jack Gosiewski starts in the back row for Curtis Sironen (hamstring). Daly Cherry-Evans (ankle) has been named and is expected to play despite limping through Friday's loss to the Warriors.

Tigers: 1. Corey Thompson 2. Paul Momirovski 3. Tommy Talau 4. Esan Marsters 5. David Nofoaluma 6. Benji Marshall 7. Luke Brooks 8. Thomas Mikaele 9. Jacob Liddle 10. Oliver Clark 11. Luke Garner 12. Michael Chee-Kam 13. Ryan Matterson

Interchange: 14. Matthew Eisenhuth 15. Elijah Taylor 16. Alex Twal 17. Chris Lawrence

Reserves: 18. Josh Reynolds 19. Robert Jennings 20. Chris McQueen 21. Sam McIntyre

SuperCoach news: Robbie Farah (fractured tibia) is replaced at hooker by Jacob Liddle. Tommy Talau has been named for his NRL debut at centre in place of Moses Mbye (hip).

Gold Coast Titans vs Parramatta Eels

Friday, August 16, 6pm, Cbus Super Stadium

Titans: 1. Alexander Brimson 2. Jesse Arthars 3. Kallum Watkins 4. Brian Kelly 5. Phillip Sami 6. Tyrone Peachey 7. Ryley Jacks 8. Jarrod Wallace 9. Mitch Rein 10. Jai Whitbread 11. Kevin Proctor 12. Sam Stone 13. Jai Arrow

Interchange: 14. Michael Gordon 15. Moeaki Fotuaika 16. Bryce Cartwright 17. Brenko Lee

Reserves: 18. Anthony Don 19. Tanah Boyd 20. Leilani Latu 21. Nathan Peats

SuperCoach news: Just one change despite recent poor form with Michael Gordon (hamstring) returning on the bench for Leilani Latu.

Eels: 1. Clinton Gutherson 2. Maika Sivo 3. Michael Jennings 4. Waqa Blake 5. Brad Takairangi 6. Dylan Brown 7. Mitchell Moses 8. Kane Evans 9. Reed Mahoney 10. Junior Paulo 11. Shaun Lane 12. Manu Ma'u 13. Nathan Brown

Interchange: 14. Peni Terepo 15. David Gower 16. Daniel Alvaro 17. Marata Niukore

Reserves: 18. Tepai Moeroa 19. George Jennings 20. Stefano Utoikamanu 21. Will Smith

SuperCoach news: Kane Evans (illness) returns at starting prop after a late withdrawal last week. Daniel Alvaro reverts to the bench with Tepai Moeroa dropping out.

Brisbane Broncos vs Penrith Panthers

Friday, August 16, 7.55pm, Suncorp Stadium

Broncos: 1. Anthony Milford 2. Corey Oates 3. Kotoni Staggs 4. Alex Glenn 5. Jamayne Isaako 6. Darius Boyd 7. Jake Turpin 8. Matthew Lodge 9. Andrew McCullough 10. Payne Haas 11. David Fifita 12. Tevita Pangai Jnr 13. Joe Ofahengaue

Interchange: 14. James Segeyaro 15. Thomas Flegler 16. Rhys Kennedy 17. Pat Carrigan

Reserves: 18. Herbie Farnworth 19. Matt Gillett 20. Izaia Perese 21. Alex Glenn

SuperCoach news: No changes but Alex Glenn (knee) and Matt Gillett (back) have both been included on an extended bench.

Panthers: 1. Dylan Edwards 2. Josh Mansour 3. Stephen Crichton 4. Brent Naden 5. Brian To'o 6. James Maloney 7. Nathan Cleary 8. James Tamou 9. Mitch Kenny 10. James Fisher-Harris 11. Viliame Kikau 12. Liam Martin 13. Isaah Yeo

Interchange: 14. Sione Katoa 15. Spencer Leniu 16. Moses Leota 17. Reagan Campbell-Gillard

Reserves: 18. Dean Whare 19. William Burns 20. Kaide Ellis 21. Hame Sele

SuperCoach news: James Maloney (suspension) returns at five-eighth in place of impressive debutant Matt Burton. Last week's other two teenage debutants Stephen Crichton and Spencer Leniu have retained their spots. Utility Jarome Luai (eye) and hooker Wayde Egan (shoulder) remain sidelined.

Newcastle Knights vs North Queensland Cowboys

Saturday, August 17, 3pm, Macdonald Jones Stadium

Knights: 1. Kalyn Ponga 2. Kurt Mann 3. Hymel Hunt 4. Tautau Moga 5. Shaun Kenny-Dowall 6. Mason Lino 7. Mitchell Pearce 8. David Klemmer 9. Connor Watson 10. Daniel Saifiti 11. Lachlan Fitzgibbon 12. Mitchell Barnett 13. Josh King

Interchange: 14. Jacob Saifiti 15. Herman Ese'ese 16. Sione Mata'utia 17. Aidan Guerra

Reserves: 18. Jamie Buhrer 19. Chris Randall 20. Jirah Momoisea 21. Danny Levi

SuperCoach news: Connor Watson starts at hooker with Danny Levi dropped. Tim Glasby (concussion) is out, replaced at lock by Josh King, with Herman Ese'ese joining the bench.

Cowboys: 1. Scott Drinkwater 2. Kyle Feldt 3. Coen Hess 4. Tom Opacic 5. Jordan Kahu 6. Jake Clifford 7. Michael Morgan 8. Matt Scott 9. Jake Granville 10. Jordan McLean 11. Gavin Cooper 12. Shane Wright 13. Jason Taumalolo

Interchange: 14. Reuben Cotter 15. John Asiata 16. Scott Bolton 17. Francis Molo

Reserves: 18. Peter Hola 19. Tom Gilbert 20. Corey Jensen 21. Murray Taulagi

SuperCoach news: Jordan McLean (calf) returns at prop in place of Josh McGuire (suspension). Jordan Kahu (eye socket) is back from injury on the wing in place of Gideon Gela-Mosby. Reuben Cotter scores a bench spot ahead of Peter Hola.

Melbourne Storm vs Canberra Raiders

Saturday, August 17, 5.30pm, AAMI Park

Storm: 1. Jahrome Hughes 2. Suliasi Vunivalu 3. Will Chambers 4. Justin Olam 5. Josh Addo-Carr 6. Cameron Munster 7. Brodie Croft 8. Jesse Bromwich 9. Cameron Smith 10. Nelson Asofa-Solomona 11. Felise Kaufusi 12. Kenneath Bromwich 13. Dale Finucane

Interchange: 14. Tui Kamikamica 15. Tui Faasuamaleaui 16. Joe Stimson 17. Ryan Papenhuyzen

Reserves: 18. Solomone Kata 19. Max King 20. Tino Faasuamaleaui 21. Sandor Earl

SuperCoach news: Jahrome Hughes (back) and Ryan Papenhuyzen (foot) return. Hughes takes last week's debutant Nicho Hynes' spot at fullback. Papenhuyzen replaces Billy Walters on the bench.

Raiders: 1. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad 2. Bailey Simonsson 3. Jarrod Croker 4. Joey Leilua 5. Jordan Rapana 6. Jack Wighton 7. Aidan Sezer 8. Josh Papalii 9. Josh Hodgson 10. Sia Soliola 11. John Bateman 12. Elliott Whitehead 13. Joseph Tapine

Interchange: 14. Bailey Simonsson 15. Dunamis Lui 16. Corey Horsburgh 17. Ryan Sutton

Reserves: 18. Sam Williams 19. Hudson Young 20. Siliva Havili 21. Emre Guler

SuperCoach news: Joey Leilua (neck) returns at starting centre after a false start last week. Nick Cotric moves to the wing and Bailey Simonsson to the bench. Siliva Havili drops off the interchange.

South Sydney Rabbitohs vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Saturday, August 17, 7.30pm, ANZ Stadium

Rabbitohs: 1. Adam Doueihi 2. Dane Gagai 3. James Roberts 4. Braidon Burns 5. Campbell Graham 6. Cody Walker 7. Adam Reynolds 8. Sam Burgess 9. Damien Cook 10. Liam Knights 11. Ethan Lowe 12. Jaydn Su'A 13. Cameron Murray

Interchange: 14. Thomas Burgess 15. John Sutton 16. Dean Britt 17. Tevita Tatola

Reserves: 18. Mark Nicholls 20. Corey Allan 21. Bayley Sironen 21. Connor Tracey

SuperCoach news: Adam Reynolds (back) has been named despite an injury last week. Sam Burgess (quad) returns but he shifts from second row to prop with Junior Tatola dropping to the bench. Jaydn Su'A scores an edge spot with Dean Britt dropping to the bench. Braidon Burns (hamstring) returns at centre in place of Kyle Turner (hamstring). Mark Nicholls and Corey Allan drop out.

Bulldogs: 1. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2. Nick Meaney 3. Kerrod Holland 4. Will Hopoate 5. Reimis Smith 6. Jack Cogger 7. Lachlan Lewis 8. Aiden Tolman 9. Michael Lichaa 10. Dylan Napa 11. Josh Jackson 12. Corey Harawira-Naera 13. Chris Smith

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Marshall-King 15. Renouf Toomaga 16. Danny Fualalo 17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner

Reserves: 19. Morgan Harper 20. Kieran Foran 21. Adam Elliot 22 Ofahiki Ogden

SuperCoach news: No changes to the 17 but Kieran Foran (hamstring/calf) has been included on an extended bench.

Sydney Roosters vs New Zealand Warriors

Sunday, August 18, 2pm, SCG

Roosters: 1. James Tedesco 2. Daniel Tupou 3. Latrell Mitchell 4. Joey Manu 5. Brett Morris 6. Luke Keary 7. Cooper Cronk 8. Jared Waerea-Hargreaves 9. Sam Verrills 10. Isaac Liu 11. Angus Crichton 12. Mitch Aubusson 13. Victor Radley

Interchange: 14. Nat Butcher 15. Zane Tetevano 16. Poasa Faamausili17. Sitili Tupouniua

Reserves: 18. Lindsay Collins 19. Billy Smith 20. Lachlan Lam 21. Boyd Cordner

SuperCoach news: Boyd Cordner (calf) is eyeing a return after being named among the reserves, but Sio Suia Taukeiaho (calf) misses out. Hooker Sam Verrills (thigh) failed to finish against the Raiders, but has been cleared of serious injury and been named.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 2. Adam Pompey 3. Peta Hiku 4. Gerard Beale 5. Ken Maumalo 6. Chanel Harris-Tavita 7. Blake Green 8. Agnatius Paasi 9. Jazz Tevaga 10. Leeson Ah Mau 11. Adam Blair 12. Isaiah Papali'i 13. Lachlan Burr

Interchange: 14. Adam Keighran 15. Sam Lisone 16. Bunty Afoa 17. Ligi Sao

Reserves: 18. Kodi Nikorima 20. Blake Ayshford 21. Leivaha Pulu 22. Hayze Perham

SuperCoach news: Unchanged 17. However, Kodi Nikorima (ankle) has been named on an extended bench and is gunning for a return.

Cronulla Sharks vs St George Illawarra Dragons

Sunday, August 18, 4.05pm, PointsBet Stadium

Sharks: 1. Matt Moylan 2. Sosaia Feki 3. Bronson Xerri 4. Josh Dugan 5. Josh Morris 6. Shaun Johnson 7. Chad Townsend 8. Aaron Woods 9. Jayden Brailey 10. Matt Prior 11. Briton Nikora 12. Wade Graham 13. Paul Gallen

Interchange: 14. Kurt Capewell 15. Jack Williams 16. Billy Magoulias 17. Braden Hamlin-Uele

Reserves: 18. Jayson Bukuya 19. Blayke Brailey 20. Ronaldo Mulitalo 21. Kyle Flanagan

SuperCoach news: Andrew Fifita (knee) is out, replaced on the bench by Billy Magoulias. Matt Prior (ribs) has been named but must prove his fitness. Matt Moylan (concussion) returns with Josh Dugan switching from fullback to right centre, Josh Morris shifting to the wing and rookie Ronaldo Mulitalo making way.

Dragons: 1. Corey Norman 2. Jason Saab 3. Euan Aitken 4. Tim Lafai 5. Mikaele Ravalawa 6. Gareth Widdop 7. Ben Hunt 8. James Graham 9. Cameron McInnes 10. Paul Vaughan 11. Patrick Kaufusi 12. Luciano Leilua 13. Tyson Frizell

Interchange: 14. Jeremy Latimore 15. Korbin Sims 16. Blake Lawrie 17. Jackson Ford

Reserves: 18. Tristan Sailor 19. Josh Kerr 20. Reece Robson 21. Zac Lomax

SuperCoach news: Tariq Sims (groin) is out for the season. Luciano Leilua takes his place in the starting back row with Blake Lawrie joining the bench. Star youngster Zac Lomax (hamstring) came up just short last week and could force his way into the backline from the extended bench.