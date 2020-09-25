Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
WATCH HERE: Championship glory will be on the minds of the state’s youngest basketball stars during the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-12s.
WATCH HERE: Championship glory will be on the minds of the state’s youngest basketball stars during the Basketball Queensland State Championships for under-12s.
Basketball

LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

by Brayden Heslehurst
25th Sep 2020 1:59 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A fierce rivalry will headline day one of the Basketball Queensland Under-12 Championships as the state's best young talent take to the court to start their representative careers.

After the completion of the CBSQ tournament, as well as several other state championships in recent weeks, The Courier Mail will continue to bring you live action with a livestream from the event, which starts Monday and finishes on Thursday.

All games played on Townsville Basketball Centre's court one will be livestreamed.

State Championships for under-12 boys to be played in Townsville
State Championships for under-12 boys to be played in Townsville

Day one of competition will start with a north Queensland rivalry as familiar foes the Cairns Marlins clash with the hometown team Townsville Heat to tip-off the day.

This story will also feature rolling coverage of the results throughout day one.

 

DAY ONE SCHEDULE

8am: Boys Division 1 - Cairns Marlins v Townsville Heat

9.20am: Girls Division 2 - Townsville Lightning v Gold Coast Breakers

10.40am: Boys Division 2 - Townsville Lightning v RedCity Roar

12pm: Boys Division 1 - Townsville Heat v Logan Thunder

1.20pm: Boys Division 2 - Townsville Sparks v RedCity Roar

2.40pm: Boys Division 2 - SWM Pirates Purple v Townsville Lightning

4pm: Girls Division 1 - Cairns Dolphins v Ipswich Force

5.20pm: Girls Division 2 - Bundaberg Bears v Townsville Sparks

6.40pm: Boys Division 2 - Brisbane Capitals Silver v Mackay Stars

Originally published as LIVE: Day 1 of Basketball Qld u12 State Championships

basketball basketball queensland state championships

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Fly high': Promising sportsman and 'larrikin' remembered

        'Fly high': Promising sportsman and 'larrikin' remembered

        News EDDIE Allen’s life has been remembered in a moving service.

        • 25th Sep 2020 1:30 PM
        Why artwork about whistleblowers has been redacted

        Premium Content Why artwork about whistleblowers has been redacted

        News THE street art had not been there for long when it began drawing very mixed...

        ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Premium Content ‘Urgent’ meeting to address worsening coastal devastation

        Environment “THIS is happening at such a rapid rate and we need to be doing whatever we...

        Hammerhead shark sighting closes Evans Head beach

        Premium Content Hammerhead shark sighting closes Evans Head beach

        News A number of warnings have been issued about sharks today