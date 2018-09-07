Serena storms into US Open final

SIX-time champion Serena Williams has coasted into her ninth US Open final, downing Latvia's Anastasija Sevastova 6-3 6-0 in an emphatic victory.

Williams, seeded 17th as she seeks to add to her 23 Grand Slam titles for the first time since the birth of daughter Olympia on September 1 last year, needed just 66 minutes to dispatch the 19th-seed, who was playing in her first Grand Slam semi-final.

Williams will face either 2017 runner-up Madison Keys, the 14th seed, or Japan's Naomi Osaka for the title on Saturday.

Keys reached the semi-finals at a second consecutive US Open, beating Spanish No.30 seed Carla Suarez Navarro 6-4 6-3.

The American built a 22-10 edge in winners, with her powerful serve and ground strokes overwhelming Navarro.

Keys faced only two break points, one while serving for the victory in the final game, and saved both.

She has made it to the final four at three of the past five grand slam tournaments but is still seeking her first major championship.

Keys was the runner-up to Sloane Stephens at the US Open in 2017, then lost to Stephens in the French Open semi-finals this year.

Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan and watch the US Open and ATP World Tour on FOX SPORTS. T & Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >