Menu
Login
News

LIVE: Commonwealth Games officially opens

by Emily Benammar

TEAM AUSTRALIA is "itching" to get cracking at the Commonwealth Games - starting at tonight's opening ceremony.

Chef de mission Steve Moneghetti said that tonight had been "seven years in the planning" and that he - like the athletes - is champing at the bit to kick things off at the Opening Ceremony at Carrara.

Moneghetti gathered the troops on Monday evening and said that the experience had only galvanized the group as they - as the host nation - face the longest wait of any country to enter the stadium tonight.

"Having the team en masse, it was a really good buzz. Sometimes when you get so many people together, it can drop away or it can lift up and I felt that there was a real lift in the team," he said.

"It was great and it will be the same tonight."

Are you heading to the opening ceremony? Wherever you are, FOLLOW THE EVENT LIVE

Topics:  commonwealth games editors picks

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
EDITORIAL: A kind note never ever goes astray

EDITORIAL: A kind note never ever goes astray

RATHER than get into another fight with belligerent Byron litterers I thought it best just to leave a kind note under their windscreen wiper.

Who will play at Splendour this year?

DUO: Dreams is a new music project featuring Luke Steele of Empire of the Sun and Daniel Johns of Silverchair.

We had Dreams of some Wombats having a Vampire Weekend

Byron Red Devils kick off this Sunday

DEVILS: The Byron Bay Red Devils Women's tag team in action last season.

Red Devils kick off season 2018 this Sunday.

Offer too good to miss for Byron community groups

BETTER COMMUNITY: Kids at play at the new Waterlily Playscape in Ocean Shores.

COMMUNITY projects can get a boost from new state money.

Local Partners