‘Stadium in shock’: Millman stuns Federer

John Millman has pulled off the biggest upset of the career, downing Swiss great Roger Federer.

John Millman has pulled off the biggest upset of the career, downing Swiss great Roger Federer.

IN ONE of the greatest upsets in US Open history, Brisbane journeyman John Millman has beaten Roger Federer in the fourth round of the US Open.

Millman fought back from a set down on Tuesday to beat Federer 3-6, 7-5, 7-6, 7-6 in a stunning upset at Flushing Meadows.

" I have so much respect for Roger, he is a hero of mine...today he wasn't at his best but I'll take it," Millman said.

Federer started in typical fashion to take the opener 6-3 but Millman didn't wilt, taking the game up to the Swiss to win the next three and set up a quarter-final clash with Novak Djokovic.

Millman (ranked 55th) is the fifth-lowest ranked player to beat Roger Federer in a major.

Before the match, Federer had a word of encouragement for Millman, who had practised with him in Switzerland.

"He's just come to Switzerland to train with me before the grass court season so we know each other quite well. (He's) a super friendly guy, and I'm very happy for him that he's gotten so far," the Swiss said.

"But now I'll try to stop him, so we'll see how it goes."

Before their fourth round clash, Millman said the Swiss star was "always someone he looked up to" .

Watch the US Open LIVE on ESPN with a Fox Sports digital subscription. Get 3 months free Sport HD + Entertainment on a 12 month plan. T & Cs apply. SIGN UP NOW >