Little Splendour returns with something for the whole family

JASMINE BURKE
| 19th Jul 2017 5:30 AM
CREATING MAGIC: A performer at Little Splendour in 2015.
LITTLE Splendour has seen the popular festival, Splendour in the Grass increasingly move towards becoming a family-friendly space over the past few years.

Yes, festivals are a very different experience than they were pre-kids but you can still have the time of your life with some preparation and help from KidzKlub Australia.

Featuring special zones designated for both little kids and pre-tweens, the grassy area is fully secured and jam-packed with activities, with resting options for parents.

The general area is open from 10am-5pm on Friday through Sunday, but Little Splendour also features a Giant Tipi in the 'Little Kidz Zone', giving parents a place to feed, change and recharge.

The Little Kidz Zone is set to keep small humans entertained with a mini park, giant sandpit, music garden, jumping castle, storytelling with dress up characters and the Artie Fartie Partie - a tent for arts and crafts.

Meanwhile, the older kids are kept busy in the Big Kidz zone which includes sports, a jumping castle, face painting, arts and craft (including a tye-dye workshop and eco-jewellery making) and giant board games.

There is no shortage of activities with a live act from a jester, a puppet show, drumming workshop and several performances including Indigenous Dancers and Bunny Racket.

There are also trained teachers and child-carers on hand to look after kids in two-hour blocks from 12pm-12am.

Parents can also pick up a 'Rock and Roller Wagon' equipped with shade covers and pillows for some daytime cruising, nighttime snoozing while out in the bigger festival grounds.

Earmuffs might be a good thing to pack for the smaller kids.

Splendour In The Grass runs from Friday July 21 through Sunday 23, featuring a massive line-up headed up by The xx, Queens Of The Stone Age, LCD Soundsystem, Royal Blood, Haim, Sigur Ros and more.

Full details on Little Splendour here.

Topics:  bunny racket festival little splendour northern rivers entertainment splendour2017

