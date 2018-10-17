Charlotte steals the show in unseen wedding photo

PRINCESS Eugenie has shared an intimate behind-the-scenes photo from her wedding - with cheeky Princess Charlotte stealing the show.

Mischievous Charlotte is seen pulling a face in front of the bride in the adorable photo she shared on her Instagram page, The Sun reports.

In the cute snap Savannah Phillips, seven, wraps her arm around Eugenie while her younger sibling Isla, Maud Windsor, Theodora Williams, Louis De Givenchy and Prince George are also seen gathered around the beaming bride and groom Jack Brooksbank.

Alongside the image taken in the White Drawing Room at Windsor Castle Eugenie wrote: "Jack and I would like to thank everyone who was involved in making our day so special and for all the wonderful wishes as we start married life laughing together."

The photo has been liked more than 100,000 times since it was uploaded at 5pm today.

It is the first time Eugenie has posted on social media since her wedding day after uploading a series of snaps in the run-up to the big day.

Wedding photographer Alex Bramall also shared two black and white photos of Eugenie today, writing: "This is where it all started."

Portrait snapper Bramall said it was "an honour and a privilege" to be invited to photograph the happy couple.

Eugenie, 28, wed her long-term partner in front of her grandparents the Queen and Prince Philip, as well as other family members at Windsor Castle on Friday.

The service at St George's Chapel was also attended by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Celebrities including Robbie Williams, Demi Moore and Cara Delevigne were among 850 guests in the chapel as the pair exchanged vows.

Eugenie's mum Sarah Ferguson yesterday tried to turn attention back to her daughter's wedding just 30 minutes after Meghan Markle's baby news was announced.

The news came as the royal couple touched down in Australia for a three-week tour.

The Duchess of York, 58, posted a flurry of tweets starting with: "So proud of Eugenie and Jack #wedding."

She later added: "Andrew and I are proud to welcome Jack to the York family."

She failed to mention Meghan's pregnancy - which was apparently revealed at Friday's star-studded wedding - in any of them.

Some followers told limelight-loving Fergie: "Maybe issue congratulations to Meghan as well."

But others thought Prince Harry and Meghan should not have told the royal family about their baby at Eugenie's wedding.

A Sarah supporter wrote: "It's really rude to steal the bride's thunder. No wonder the Yorks feel like second-class royals."

This story originally appeared on The Sun and is republished here with permission.