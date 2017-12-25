LIST: Rail trail vision still rolling despite train talk

PLANS to create a world class rail trail from Casino to Murwillumbah are still very much alive despite talk that a commuter train service might one day return to the line.

The new Byron Bay solar train service, owned by Elements of Byron, has sparked much discussion about the possibility of a genuine train service being reinstated on the full 132km line.

However, Elements of Byron resort owner Brian Flannery has stated publicly that there are no plans to extend the new train line beyond the resort.

Nor is there any government will to fork out the substantial money required to refurbish a line which does not pass through two of the major population centres of the region, Ballina and Tweed Heads.

On the other hand, momentum towards the construction of a rail trail to preserve the corridor in public hands is continuing to build.

The Northern Rivers Rail Trail group says it has achieved a lot this year, including:

A very successful crowd funding campaign, raising over $75,000 to put towards a business case for the Casino to Eltham section of the trail

Engineering mapping has been completed from Casino to Eltham and beyond as part of the business case development, paid for by your crowd funding donations

$6.5 million promised by the State Government for the Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek section of the trail

Lots of market stalls and increasing support from locals

Increase in number of Facebook followers - not only from locals, but from interstate and overseas

Legislation change for the Tumbarumba Rail Trail in Southern NSW, paving the way for other rail trails in NSW

Petition started by Lismore local member Thomas George, to help obtain matching Federal Funding for Murwillumbah to Crabbes Creek section of the trail.

State MPs Thomas George (Lismore) and Geoff Provest (Tweed) have launched a petition calling for support for the Murwillumbah Rail Trail. Contributed

A $17,500 donation was received by Brian Hodges' WWW.foundation

Consultants GeoLink have put forth a proposal that will adequately cover the required environmental and heritage assessment activities

Expression of Interest for the State Funding for the Casino to Eltham section was sadly unsuccessful the first time round, but we may be eligible for alternative programs within the $1.3 billion Regional Growth Fund that was announced in the 2017-2018 budget. Councils are continuing to support the trail and we will continue to work with them on the business case

Field surveys of the bridges are being undertaken and alternative designs done for those that are beyond repair. This will help to give more accurate costing details

Trip to NZ trails by the financial consultant for Tweed Council and Norm Case who is one of our engineering experts. The trip was designed to assist in a plan for funding ongoing maintenance of the trail

Tweed Council has experts looking at the timber bridges in their region

Community consultation by the NSW Department of Premier and Cabinet has started in the Tweed region and will continue into January next year

We are very pleased to now have Jenny Dowell, the previous Mayor of Lismore local government area, join our committee. Jenny has been a great support for the trail and will be a huge asset to our group

We are working on a Sponsorship Policy which will encourage the involvement of appropriate community and corporate sponsors in the provision of programs, facilities and events.

About the Northern Rivers Rail Trail

Deep in the north of New South Wales, sitting along the coastline, is a region called the Northern Rivers. Here the mighty Richmond and Tweed rivers flow down from rainforest covered mountains, through wide sugar cane or cattle filled valleys, to meet the warm Pacific Ocean. The subtropical sunlight and heavy rains keep nature a deep lush green and support the rich soil farmed for macadamias and bananas. There are no huge cities here, only a couple of large country towns and numerous small villages, where locals choose a peaceful rural lifestyle. Running through many of these villages and their valleys is a now overgrown and derelict railway line which an inspired group of locals are keen to transform into a public path, to be known as the 'Northern Rivers Rail Trail' (NRRT).

Completed, the NRRT will run the full length of the old train track. East from the beef capital of Casino to the coastal town of Byron Bay and on north to terminate in the historic town of Murwillumbah. The 132 kilometre trail will run over numerous old bridges and through many tunnels. It will be open to everyone. Trail travellers will walk, cycle, Segway, scoot or horse ride their way along, enjoying the Northern Rivers fresh air and scenery.

Part of the proposed Northern Rivers Rail Trail. Digby Hildreth

A highlight for the rail trail traveller will be the villages along the line, where they will be able to eat, drink and sightsee before moving on. These settlements have a long historical connection to the railway line, the train being for many years the only major transport for people and business within the region. Some villages were established upon the train's arrival and existing villages flourished with the opportunities it brought. Every village is unique, in location, history and character, enriching the visitors trail experience.

In 2018, we will take you on a Northern Rivers Rail Trail Road Trip reporting from each of these fascinating station villages, introducing you to some of the locals and their communities.