LIST: How you can help wildlife groups affected by fires

MORE than 1 million hectares has burned in NSW in the last few weeks, much of which was wildlife habitat; a cause of alarm to the wildlife rehabilitation sector.



The NSW Wildlife Council (NWC) as the peak body for wildlife rehabilitation groups in NSW is so very thankful to all the First Responders from our emergency services and the wildlife sector.



NWC's member groups are volunteers working to achieve optimal outcomes for wildlife, whether in rescue, rehabilitation and release of wildlife or responding to emergencies.



Unfortunately, over half of the land based NSW Wildlife Council volunteer wildlife groups are within fire effected areas.



These volunteer wildlife groups are responding and rescuing wildlife including walking fire-grounds cleared by RFS and National Parks & Wildlife, treating and assisting injured native animals and, where necessary, assisting with a humane end to suffering.



It's not just about the wildlife in the fire-zones but displaced animals that are now vulnerable, confused, possibly injured and stressed and are the subject of calls for assistance within surrounding areas.



The compound affect of drought and now fires, is a devastating issue for the wildlife of NSW which gravely concerns NSW Wildlife Council.



All NWC wildlife groups stand ready to support and assist our fellow wildlife responders and carers both during this time of urgent response and for the long term recovery of animals and habitat.



If you are able, please consider directly supporting the NWC volunteer wildlife groups that are affected by these devastating fires, they are working very hard, in challenging and heartbreaking situations, to assist our wildlife around the clock.

Friends of the Koala www.friendsofthekoala.org

FAWNA www.fawna.org.au

Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers www.wildlifecarers.com

Northern Tablelands Wildlife Carers Inc www.ntwc.org.au

Tweed Valley Wildlife Carers www.tvwc.org.au

Port Stephens Koalas www.portstephenskoalas.com.au

Hunter Wildlife Rescue www.hunterwildlife.org.au

Koalas in Care www.koalasincare.org.au

Port Macquarie Koala Hospital www.koalahospital.org.au

Wildlife ARC www.wildlife-arc.org.au

Wildlife Aid www.wildlifeaid.org.au

Wildlife in Need of Care www.wildlifeinneedofcare.org.au

Wildlife Carers Network Central West Inc. https://wildlifecarers.org.au

- Story taken from New South Wales Wildlife Council Facebook page.