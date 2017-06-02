Lismore's flood repairs on track but it will take time

LISMORE Turf Club was to have raced tomorrow but the meeting was transferred due to the state of the track after the March flood.

Club secretary-manager Scott Jones said Lismore was recovering but still had some work to do before it could race again.

"We are coming back well," he said. "We have had a real big push and are very close to being able to race here again."

Lismore doesn't race again, however, until July 22.

"That gives us plenty of time to have the track perfect," he said.

The meeting tomorrow had been transferred to Casino but yesterday was moved again, this time to Coffs Harbour. It is a six-race TAB meeting worth $10,000 per race.

There was just one last- start winner among the 92 nominations this week - Landmarks, a Scott Cumming-trained four-year-old gelding which won the Beef Week Cup (1400m) for his Casino trainer last Friday.

Ballina Jockey Club secretary-manager Matt Bertram said his club was preparing for a meeting on Monday, June 12.

"It's a pretty good day for us," he said. "We support the big metro meetings and being a public holiday it's a good earner for us. We usually get solid fields."

Ballina has lost its past two meetings due to rain and a heavy track.

Nominations for the meeting on Monday week will close at 11am on Tuesday.

The Tweed River Jockey Club at Murwillumbah has its next meeting on Monday.