Lismore teen sets five NSW records ahead of Sydney event

AQUATIC ATHLETE: Lismore Workers Swim Team Multiclass champion Ben Auckram, 16, set five state records at his latest swimming carnival and is training track to compete in time trials for 2021 Paralympic selection.

WHEN a Northern Rivers swimming teen champion entered five races at a competition last month, he had no idea he’d set a new record for each event.

But Lismore Worker’s Swim Team champion Ben Auckram, 16, proved that hard work, determination and resilience backed by exceptional coaching, can achieve results beyond your wildest dreams.

Ben set new times in the 400m freestyle, 200m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 100m backstroke and 100 IM for 16 year old boys in the S7 classification at a club carnival at Evans Head on September 13

Now he’s setting his sights on qualifying for the trials for the 2021 Paralympics.

“While I did hope to so well and set a personal best.” Ben said.

“I did not expect to set five NSW records.

“And I managed to shave one second off my best time for the 400m.”

A modest athlete, Ben attributed his wins to LWST coach Peter Harvey and his parents fro taking him to training.

“This is due to a lot of hard work from Peter Harvey the coach,” he said.

“We have been training at Southern Cross pool and on Tuesday started back at the Lismore Memorial Baths.

“The water temperature is a lot colder but it doesn't matter.”

Now Ben along with fellow LWST champion McKinley Arnison are in Sydney this weekend to compete in the NSW Multi-class state championships.

“I’m hoping to do well and make the selection trials for the 2021 Paralympics,” he said.

“I know McKinley is going for the same thing.”

Apart from swimming, Ben is also concentrating on gaining his driver’s licence, something he feels his parents will love.

“I have my L’s and I drive to training with mum or dad now,” he said.

“When I get my licence they will be able to relax and not to have be driving me all over to training and competitions, they’ve been great and it will be good to give them a break.”