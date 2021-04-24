Lismore residents can almost taste new Mexican restaurant

A chicken burrito at Burrito Bar, soon to be opened in Lismore.

A number of Northern Rivers residents are counting down the days until Burrito Bar hits our streets, according to recent response.

More than 160 comments were left on the Northern Star Facebook page when we first shared the story about the popular chain arriving in Lismore , bringing with it two associated restaurants Sweet Republick and Smokin Ribs & Burgers.

Many took the chance to tag their partners in crime like Amber Rose.

"Take the kids here when they open up, they do good cheap deals on certain days," said Amber.

Meanwhile Abby Parritt let her friends and family know where she'd be come June-July.

"If you can't find me, this is where I'll be," Abby said.

Similarly, Tyleah Rose von Yeigh said "ur gonna b in heaven bestie" tagging mate Ciara Anderson.

However, not everyone was happy to see another fast-food restaurant in place.

"It's sad that most affordable eateries in Lismore seem to offer junk food, fast food or bad Asian food. are the rents and staff costs really that high that good food is unprofitable?" noted reader Dave Thompson.

"So much of the same stuff in Lismore. Mexican Chinese and Indian. Ughhh need something else. Something fresh, unique, delicious," said Jacci Munro.

Others jumped to the defence of local Mexican business, Taco Love Bro's.

"Ain't gonna be as good as Taco Love Bro's," said Arpad Foraita.

"Won't be anything compared to Taco Love Bro's," agreed Charles Mills.

"Someone had to say it," chimed in Luhrs Selina.

