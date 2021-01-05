Lions on the hunt for new coaches

LIONS ROAR: Casino Lions are back and seeking a senior men's coach for their revitalised club in the 2021 North Coast league.

Sporting coaches looking for an opportunity to make their mark should consider contacting the region's newest Aussie rules club playing in the North Coast league this year.

Casino Lions president Ben Hunt said the club is recruiting for the roles of senior men's head coach and assistant coaches for 2021 season.

On Monday January 4, 2021, Hunt, 35, whose footy experience includes two years each playing with the Ballina Bombers and Lismore Swans, said the Lions search for a coach with some experience who can lead their young squad aged 17 to 24 is a vital element of the club's revitalisation.

"2021 will be a rebuilding year for the Casino Lions," he said.

"The right coach with the right fit will have my 100 per cent backing and that of the players and the club."

He said while they would prefer someone with a solid Aussie rules pedigree, they are also interested in hearing from those who have coached different sporting codes.

"Our coaching staff will need to understand not only the game but also the training involved and how to work with the players' mental and physical health," he said.

"At the Lions we are looking for things like leadership and culture, and whether they have high emotional intelligence as we need someone with a mature approach to guide our young players and help them make the right decisions."

Hunt said the right coach would be comfortable with the teaching aspect including working with assistant coaches on delivering and sharing footy knowledge and must possess great people and communication skills.

He agrees with AFL coaching great David Parkin, who famously said coaching "is 10 per cent a football business and 90 per cent a people business."

Hunt said the right person for the senior coach role will have coaching accreditation or be willing to obtain at least Level 1 Coaching Certificate through online learning.

There are also a number of other criteria including obtaining a Working with Children's Check.

More information via casinolionsafl@gmail.com or Ben Hunt on 0432 778 036.