Lions hang on to beat Crows by a point

Mitchell Hinge cops a drenching as the Lions celebrate their win over the Crows. Picture: Darren England/AAP

Mitchell Hinge cops a drenching as the Lions celebrate their win over the Crows. Picture: Darren England/AAP

BRISBANE have survived an Adelaide comeback to claim a one-point AFL win over the Crows at the Gabba on Saturday.

The Lions appeared to be cruising to victory when they opened up a 26-point lead in the final quarter, but the Crows booted four unanswered goals to fall to an agonising 13.15 (93) to 13.14 (92) loss.

An Eddie Betts' goal was the last score of the match to narrow the margin to just one point, but there wasn't enough time left for the ball to be taken back to the centre.

The win is Brisbane's fourth from five home matches this season and lifts them into the top four with a 6-3 record after nine matches.

It was also the Lions' first win over the Crows since 2012, after losing their past seven matches to the South Australian club.

Midfielder Lachie Neale was immense for the home team with 39 disposals while captain Dayne Zorko was ferocious throughout, making 12 tackles and booting a monster goal from outside the 50 in the opening term.

Ex-Crow Charlie Cameron booted three goals for the Lions, including an electrifying left-foot snap in the final quarter, and teammate Dan McStay also kicked three majors in arguably his best individual performance of the season.

Rory Sloane was a standout for the visitors, picking up 28 disposals and kicking one of the four late goals that brought the Crows so close to the win in the final term.

Brad Crouch had 32 disposals for the Crows while Bryce Gibbs, who was only included into the team on Friday, kicked two goals and picked up 22 disposals.

Tex Walker kicked three goals for the Crows, as did Betts, with both stars playing a key role in the fourth-quarter fightback.

The Lions travel west next weekend to play Fremantle, and the Crows are at home against West Coast.

- AAP