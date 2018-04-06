Menu
Login
News

Lion recognised for long service

LION: Greens Member for Ballina Tamara Smith with Noel James.
LION: Greens Member for Ballina Tamara Smith with Noel James. Contributed

BRUNSWICK Heads Lions' Club member Noel James celebrated his 90th birthday and his Senior Citizens Local Achievement Award this week.

Mr James is the second longest serving Lions member in Australia and Greens Member for Ballina Tamara Smith was on hand to recognise Mr James for his long community service and for being the second longest serving Lion in Australia at a function at the Lions Club of Brunswick Mullumbimby.

"I am delighted to be able to honour Noel for his community work. He has taken on many service roles including President in 1978. He has helped with Lions Mints, countless barbeques, Christmas cake sales and many charitable projects," Ms Smith said.

"Noel was involved with the painting of the Mullumbimby War Memorial Hospital and spent many hours in earlier years mowing lawns for the elderly using a scythe."

 

Noel was inducted into the Lions Club of Mullumbimby in 1953. He is the longest serving member of the Mullumbimby Chapter and the second longest serving member of Lions in Australia, after John Shirley from Kyogle Club.

Topics:  mullumbimby brunswick lions club noel james tamara smith

Byron Shire News

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

Ideas and effort needed for old Byron hospital submission

OLD Byron Bay hospital could stay in community hands if the community can come up with the right plan.

Why is Splendour looking pretty in pink?

Punters at Splendour in the Grass 2016 at Byron Bay. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

Who runs the world?

Splendour tickets: locals sale details revealed

Peking Duk performs at main stage Splendour In the Grass 2017 with guests.

Full list of who can get them, and some who cannot

COMMENT: Looming point of no return at West Byron

SPECIAL DELIVERY: Tamara Smith delivers West Byron submissions to Byron Shire Council staff member Erin Dousling.

Byron getting loved to death.

Local Partners