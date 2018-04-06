Lion recognised for long service

BRUNSWICK Heads Lions' Club member Noel James celebrated his 90th birthday and his Senior Citizens Local Achievement Award this week.

Mr James is the second longest serving Lions member in Australia and Greens Member for Ballina Tamara Smith was on hand to recognise Mr James for his long community service and for being the second longest serving Lion in Australia at a function at the Lions Club of Brunswick Mullumbimby.

"I am delighted to be able to honour Noel for his community work. He has taken on many service roles including President in 1978. He has helped with Lions Mints, countless barbeques, Christmas cake sales and many charitable projects," Ms Smith said.

"Noel was involved with the painting of the Mullumbimby War Memorial Hospital and spent many hours in earlier years mowing lawns for the elderly using a scythe."

Noel was inducted into the Lions Club of Mullumbimby in 1953. He is the longest serving member of the Mullumbimby Chapter and the second longest serving member of Lions in Australia, after John Shirley from Kyogle Club.