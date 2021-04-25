Menu
Bangalow Music Festival musicians with Artistic Director Tania Frazer (L).
LINE-UP: Bangalow Music Festival celebrates grand return

Tessa Flemming
25th Apr 2021 12:00 AM
After a silent 2020 Bangalow Music Festival organisers have spared no expense bringing world-class classical music back to the Northern Rivers this year.

The 19th BMF, over August 12-15, will play host to over 25 internationally regarded and young up and coming artists, with seven featured artists across seven curated concerts and includes three new work world premieres.

Among the headline artists for the 19th BMF are renowned Orava Quartet, Australian-British pianist Jayson Gillham, New Zealand soprano Isabella Moore, SXS Artist in Residence Chris Williams, cellist Richard Narroway and more.

The theme of this year's festival is 'Music's Inexhaustible Joie De Vivre', a tribute to how music transcended the spoken word according to Artistic Director Tania Frazer.

"This year's festival celebrates music's ability to influence our 'joie de vivre' in a program that evokes the spirit of the human soul, from the delicate and tender to the spirited and dramatic," she said.

"Each of the bespoke concert programs highlight music's kaleidoscope of colours, vivid imagery, passion, nostalgic memories and love. We have a sensational line up of guest artists joining SXS at the festival this year."

Apart from the main festivities, BMF will also run the "very popular, often sold-out" Pre-Festival events (12-13 August) as well as new addition, 'BMF Bite Size', a variety of small bite size performances and conversation events.

They will take place in Bangalow Antiques Ninbella Gallery and Uniting Church and bring the festival to patrons in a "laid back and informal setting".

This festival was also a chance to celebrate local musicians like Kyogle pianist Reuben Flower.

Mr Flower was the recipient of this year's Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Societies (ADFAS) Byron Bay Scholarship.

Currently in his third year of year a dual Bachelor of Music (Honours) and Bachelor of Science, Mr Flower has consistently placed in the finals of the Burnett William Wendorff Memorial Prize for Classical Piano and has performed several times in the UQ Lunchtime Concert series.

Tickets for the 19th BMF can be purchased here.

FULL PROGRAM:

Bangalow Music Festival program 2021.
Bangalow Music Festival program 2021.

 

