Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login

'I want answers'- Palaszczuk on teen's bail
Crime

Like father, like son: Dad of murder accused revealed

by Chris Clarke and Thomas Chamberlin
29th Jan 2021 6:10 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Like father, like son. The father of a teenager charged with murdering a pregnant woman and her partner in a hit and run was himself fined for a road rage incident in which he waved a large knife.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is currently in jail.

Last decade, the man was fined after a motorist told police he waved a large knife in a road rage incident.

The father had two children in his car at the time and a firearm in the boot. It's unclear if his son was in the car at the time. He wasn't jailed for the incident but was fined less than $2000.

The man's son was this week charged with murdering a pregnant woman and her partner in a hit and run. Fifteen minutes earlier he was in a road rage incident in which he clenched his fist at another motorist and rammed their car.

 

The father of a teenager charged over the murder of an expectant couple at Alexandra Hills is back in jail. Picture: Facebook
The father of a teenager charged over the murder of an expectant couple at Alexandra Hills is back in jail. Picture: Facebook

 

The father has written online about raping underage girls and bashing people.

He was busted taking drugs onto prison grounds and then overheard arranging the delivery of drugs into a detox facility just two years later.

Some months later he then used the prison's phone system to organise the delivery of methamphetamine and buprenorphine via two female accomplices.

He pleaded guilty to two charges of supplying a dangerous drug within a correctional facility recently.

He was sentenced to 2.5 years and made eligible for parole in May last year.

But the father is back in jail after being picked up by police on a return to prison warrant.

The Courier-Mail has been told that when police tracked him down he fled and was tasered.

In the past, the man wrote that he hoped a girl was underage so that he could have sex with her and "only do three months" in jail.

Photos of the man show him embracing his murder accused son and praising him.

The Courier-Mail understands the charges against the son mark three generations of criminal allegations against the family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Like father, like son: Dad of murder accused revealed

More Stories

crime fatal crash kate leadbetter matty fields murder charges qld

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Border 'impacts have been huge': Pressure eases for locals

        Premium Content Border 'impacts have been huge': Pressure eases for locals

        News Northern NSW residents are soon to have some reprieve from the border debacle.

        FLY-THROUGH: New animation showcases $673M hospital

        Premium Content FLY-THROUGH: New animation showcases $673M hospital

        News Construction of the North Coast’s newest hospital reached a major milestone this...

        Plans to demolish, replace home months after $4.3m sale

        Premium Content Plans to demolish, replace home months after $4.3m sale

        Council News The proposal to replace the renovated home in Byron Bay includes new villas and a...

        Holbrook’s Titans prepare to battle Warriors

        Premium Content Holbrook’s Titans prepare to battle Warriors

        Rugby League Gold Coast Titans to go full-throttle against NZ Warriors in Lismore next month...