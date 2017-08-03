Lighthouse run on the starting line

PUMPED: Organiser of the Byron Bay Lighthouse Run Lisa Parkes-Jetha going through her paces on Australia's Ninja Warriors.

BYRON Bay Lighthouse Run is alive and well and already signing up competitors for this year's run kicking off at 7am on October 22 from Clarkes Beach.

Founding committee member Lisa Parkes- Jetha (of Australian Ninja Warrior fame) has been joined by Mike Crawley from QSM and Cathy Moore from Fusion Health Byron Bay on the new committee.

More than 1,000 competitors are expected to sign up for this year's event which will feature a 10km run and 6km walk as well as a 1km Kids Dash.

All money raised will go toward Crackin' Cancer, supporting the Lismore Base Hospital Oncology Unit, and Mai Wiru Sugar Challenge that works toward improving Indigenous health on APY lands in the north west of South Australia.

"The run will be bigger and better this year, with more sponsors, a pre event dinner on October 21, great prizes, post event massage, a lighthouse training program together with cool merchandise and give aways,” Lisa said.

"The cost of running the event is covered by sponsors so every cent raised from entry fees goes straight to our two charities with no admin fees at all.”

There are discounts to register large groups of runners. Go to www. byron baylighthouserun.com.au