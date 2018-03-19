Menu
Byron Bay Lighthouse run is spreading the joy

SWEET DEAL: Organiser of the Byron Lighthouse Run with film maker and anti-sugar campaigner Damon Gameau.
SWEET DEAL: Organiser of the Byron Lighthouse Run with film maker and anti-sugar campaigner Damon Gameau. Christian Morrow
Christian Morrow
by

THE 2017 Byron Bay Lighthouse Run this week distributed $14,500 each to Crackin' Cancer and the Mai Wiru Foundation.

Organiser Lisa Parkes presented cheques to the Lismore Base Hospital United Hospital Auxiliary and Damon Gameau from the Mai Wiru Sugar Challenge Foundation

 

 

Patients receiving cancer treatment at Lismore Base Hospital will benefit from the donation, which will be used for improving patient experience and comfort.

The Mai Wir Foundation will use the money to continue working with Aboriginal people on the Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara Lands to support people to improve their health through eating better.

 

Over its 11-year history, the event has grown significantly, and was honoured with an Australia Day Award for Best Event in the Byron Shire in 2016," Ms Parkes said.

"I am very proud to beable to donate 100% of the profits of this event to out two chosen charities through the generous support of local sponsors and business and the great work by our committee and team of volunteers.

The next Byron Bay Lighthouse Run takes place on October 14. Go to: byronbaylighthouse run.com.au/

Local Partners