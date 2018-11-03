Menu
Login
A woman has been found shot dead in the state’s northwest. File picture
A woman has been found shot dead in the state’s northwest. File picture
Crime

Tradie’s ‘sicking’ act with human bones

by Phoebe Loomes
3rd Nov 2018 11:04 AM

A TRADIE working on Sydney's controversial light rail project was captured on film joking and tossing around human bones in a sickening and disrespectful act.

The vision, obtained by Seven News, shows a supervisor employed by beleaguered contractor Acciona retrieving human remains during digging in the CBD.

The bones appear to be well-preserved major limbs, found underground outside Central Station.

After the footage was broadcast on Friday night, members of the public as well as heritage preservation experts expressed concern at the way the remains were handled.

crime editors picks film human bones sydney tradie

Top Stories

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    Volunteer to join team Brunswick

    News THERE are so may great reasons to get involved at the Brunswick Heads Visitor Centre

    Byron bowlers triumph

    Byron bowlers triumph

    News Byron Women bowlers self belief rewarded

    Get your parking permit sorted

    Get your parking permit sorted

    News Sort your Byron Shire parking permit

    Holly's comic beliefs

    Holly's comic beliefs

    News Comic promotes thinking more about our food choices

    Local Partners