Lifetime membership for Peter

RECOGNISED: Peter Kendall accepts his life membership of the Byron Bay Winter Whales.

RECOGNISED: Peter Kendall accepts his life membership of the Byron Bay Winter Whales.

BYRON Bay Winter Whales staged their last swim of the season on Sunday and the event was deemed therapeutic by the club captain and therefore an excellent lead-up to the club presentations.

The meeting that followed saw things get vigorous when it came to general business.

The ever-popular raffle was won by the ever-popular Pauly B to Z and the sealed handicap went to Dee Mac.

This proved to be an omen as the club champions for the season were then announced by Keno Deano.

Pauly B to Z won the shorts championship from Hutcho Rutcho and Jimmy Dalgleish.

The longs champion was Dee Mac from Peter Kendall and Chris Lowry.

Chris also won the Ray Bathgate Shield for the fastest Whale in the annual Byron Bay Property Sales Charity Swim.

The big prizes are the Whale of the Year and Mongrel of the Year.

This year's Whale of the Year was club captain Keno Deano Dhnaram, while Mongrel of the Year went to Geoffro McGrath (a previous winner of both those awards).

The highlight, however, was the awarding of life membership to the previous president of nine years, Peter Kendall.

Peter has been an inspiration to everyone, not only for his administrative leadership over the nine years but also leading theway in the work for theBig Swim.

The annual Byron Bay Property Sales Ocean Swim Classic and Mini Swim raises much-needed funds for local community groups, all of which pitch in on the day to make the event a success.

Over the past 30 years the event has raised a total of $825,000.

Peter truly deserves the honour and we congratulate him.

After a feed and a chat, everyone went straight home to Marvel St.

Thanks to everyone in supporting the Whales over this past winter.