Rescuers called to beach emergency

Claudia Jambor
| 4th Apr 2017 2:02 PM Updated: 2:06 PM

UPDATE 2pm: THREE people have made their way off a rocky outcrop at Byron Bay following an emergency response to Little Wategos this afternoon.

Ambulance Media has confirmed all three walked off the rocks with one person suspected to have a leg injury.

The Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter has been called off.

 

TUESDAY 1.50pm: EMERGENCY services have rushed to Byron Bay following reports of people in trouble at Little Wategos Beach, Byron Bay.

NSW Ambulance media confirmed they were called to Marine Parade about 1.20pm to reports of people are stranded on rocks.

Multiple ambulances and the Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter deployed to the scene.

The condition of those stranded are not yet known.
 

Topics:  northern rivers emergency westpac life saver rescue helicopter

EMERGENCY services have rushed to Byron Bay following reports of people in trouble at Little Wategos Beach.

