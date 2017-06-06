News

Lifeline's toughest challenge to tackle male suicide

Alison Paterson
| 6th Jun 2017 5:30 AM
MAN TALK: A new campaign to breakdown traditional male values of stoicism and masculinity has been launched by Lifeline Australia, highlighting the lifesaving importance of open and non-judgemental conversations about suicide.
MAN TALK: A new campaign to breakdown traditional male values of stoicism and masculinity has been launched by Lifeline Australia, highlighting the lifesaving importance of open and non-judgemental conversations about suicide. Supplied

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

THE strong silent type is how we think of the typical Australian bloke, but the country's national suicide emergency means every day six men take their own lives.

Australia's famous culture of mateship can include outdated ideas about stoicism and masculinity, so men often feel uncomfortable and don't reach out to our friends and loved ones during tough times.

Too many of our dads, brothers, sons, husbands, friends, mates and work colleagues are in such despair they cannot see another way and make up three out of four suicides in Australia.

This terrible statistic is a result of males being told told to toughen up take it like a man so they suffer in silence, until the pain is too much to bear.

On Tuesday Lifeline Australia are launching a new campaign Our Toughest Challenge Yet, to breakdown traditional male values of stoicism and masculinity, highlighting the lifesaving importance of open and non-judgemental conversations about suicide.

Lifeline Northern Rivers centre manager, Niall Mulligen said his region is liaising with government and no-government organisations to contribute to the community's well-being strategy.

He said the pain of the floods which devastated Lismore and surrounds is still being felt with men stressed about losing homes, jobs or businesses and providing for their families,and this needs to be addressed.

"Only 40% of callers to Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis line are male, while 75 per cent of people who die by suicide are male," he said.

"We have received $40,000 of additional funding for post-flood recovery activities and we are currently recruiting volunteers to increase our capacity to respond to community needs and would be delighted to increase out number of male crisis support volunteers as some men would rather open up and talk to another man."

Mr Mulligen said if anyone is struggling with their relationship, finances, job or general health and wellbeing, they need to ask for help

"The need to reach out to a mate, a loved one or support service like Lifeline (and) while it might be tough, but it also might be the best thing you can do," he said.

The national charity's chief executive Pete Shmigel said that the Our Toughest Challenge Yet campaign focuses on the national suicide emergency and its impact on Australian men and their families.

"The Our Toughest Challenge Yet campaign showcases the strength of people who have come through the other side of immense personal challenges," Mr Shmigel said.

"We know from our more than 850,000 interactions across our 24/7 crisis support services each year that reaching out when you're struggling can be one of the toughest actions someone can take, it shows real courage."

Anyone interested in donating to Lifeline and help them answer more calls from people in their darkest moments, can call 1800 800 768 or Google Lifeline Toughest Challenge.

Ex-Army Officer Dennis Maddock called Lifeline in 2004 while experiencing immense pressure at work and trouble in his relationship.

"I've been shot at, I've ran into fires where we don't know what'sgoing to happen when we are inside the fire," he said.

"But, in terms of mental health? Itâ's the hardest thing I've ever faced."

The Our Toughest Challenge Yet campaign features an ex-NRL player, an ex-Army Officer and an ex-Emergency Services Officer and asks the question: What's tougher? Military service, professional football, the emergency services, or telling someone you're not OK?

For 24/7 crisis support and suicide prevention services, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or visit www.lifeline.org.au/gethelp

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lifeline northern rivers health our toughest challenge yet suicide

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Bringing out the Bad Boy big guns for fundraiser

Bringing out the Bad Boy big guns for fundraiser

KIM Dowling is bringing Australia's premiere male review to Ocean Shores for a hot night of...fundraising.

Tasman low to bring rain, cold to east coast

Get ready for some wet weather this week.

Temperatures across coastal NSW will also feel unseasonably cold

Locals reflect on London attacks

ALERT: An armed policeman stands on Borough High Street in London.

"Everyone in this world must be vigilant and remember to be kind.

Police capsicum spray French tourist

Police were forced to use capsicum spray when arresting a man in Byron Bay on Saturday.

String of charges after man resisted arrest by "lashing out"

Local Partners

Bringing out the Bad Boy big guns for fundraiser

KIM Dowling is bringing Australia's premiere male review to Ocean Shores for a hot night of...fundraising.

Lifeline's toughest challenge to tackle male suicide

MAN TALK: A new campaign to breakdown traditional male values of stoicism and masculinity has been launched by Lifeline Australia, highlighting the lifesaving importance of open and non-judgemental conversations about suicide.

Lifeline's tough challenge to save men

Pete Murray takes Camacho on tour

Byron Bay singer songwriter Pete Murray.

Fun, sexy, chilled new album

Lismore speedway going out with a bang

V8 Dirt Modified racing will be featured over the next two weekends at Lismore Speedway. PHOTO: TONY POWELL

Modifieds to race at final meetings of the season

Five Splendour stars set to shine bright

AFTER HOURS, CLOSE TO DAWN: Melbourne rock band Kingswood will bring their new album plus old hits to Splendour in the Grass 2017.

The latest on the artists coming to the festival

Kenny masterminds working on new movie, Sibling Rivalry

ELEVEN years after Kenny, Aussie brothers Shane and Clayton Jacobson are finally making another movie together. Here's your first look at the dark new comedy.

Apple says Homepod will reinvent music at your place

Apple's Senior Vice President of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller introduces the HomePod. Picture: Justin Sullivan/Getty ImagesSource:AFP

Smart features include the ability to ask for weather and news

Why beauty Bec Judd had to wear a child's nappy

Bec Judd with two of her two bubs

“Alright, so here’s the thing. Confession,” she started.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

The 41-year-old father-of-three shirtless and pouring a drink

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

One Of Byron Bay&#39;s Original Grand Homes

64 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 3 1 Contact Agent

This stunningly grand home is situated in Byron Bay, one of Australia's premier tourist destinations. Only a short walk to beaches and the town centre, and with a...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

House 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

&quot;SEDONA&quot; - a spectacular hilltop home on one of Federal&#39;s highest points!

20 Teak Lane, Federal 2480

Rural 5 3 6 UNDER CONTRACT

THE PERFECT PROPERTY FOR HORSING ENTHUSIASTS, FRIENDS & FAMILY! At 212 metres above sea level is this privately gated estate capturing views in all 360 degrees...

Beachfront Home Between Nature &amp; The Sea

House 5/2 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 3 2 $1,950,000 to...

Situated in an exclusive beachfront enclave with acres of bush reserve to the rear and direct private access to the beach at the front. This beautiful, quality...

An Outstanding Opportunity In Prime Byron Bay Location!

14/17 Mahogany Drive, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction If Not...

Come and put your creative touches on this perfectly positioned townhouse. A unique chance to establish yourself in the Byron Bay market. This 3 bedroom, 2...

&#39;The Grove&#39; - A Premium Lifestyle Opportunity

332 Picadilly Hill Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 9 5 6 Contact Agent

An exquisitely designed home set on 42 acres is gracefully set on top of a hill overlooking the lush hinterland & located only 12 minutes drive to the heart of...

Luxury, Light &amp; Family Function

43 Greenfield Road, Lennox Head 2478

House 5 2 $1,450,000 to...

Its light, its bright, its architecturally amazing - a quintessential family entertainer built for coastal living. Stylish and impressive, this Paul Uhlmann...

Fully renovated unit in Lennox Village

2/30 Byron Street, Lennox Head 2478

Unit 3 1 Auction, If Not...

Good things come in small packages and this unit is a fine example. Positioned in an older complex known as 'Byron Court' it is only a few hundred metres to...

3 Bed Home In The Heart Of Mullumbimby Village

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Brand new, nothing to do this low maintenance home is stylishly appointed with spotted gum timber floors, crisp modern decor and an abundance of natural light. A...

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

NSW housing: New first home buyers' stamp duty discount

“Today’s a huge boost for first home buyers."

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!