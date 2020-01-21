Lifeguards of tomorrow put through their paces

U11s nippers running to enter the water at the front of the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club on Sunday. Photo: Ursula Bentley @CapturedAus

THE beach was alive with the sound of nippers enjoying their training on Sunday as the Ballina Lighthouse and Lismore Surf Life Saving Club put the youngsters through their paces.

There was fun and laughter as they practised their skills and improved their fitness in and out of the water.

President of junior activities, Jenni Campbell, said the club had about 150 juniors in its lifesaving program covering ages from under six to under 14 years.

“On Sunday the nippers were getting ready for the country championships at Kingscliff at the end of the month,” she said.

“We have teams and individuals competing from under 10 upwards.”

Campbell said the club was excited by the positive approach of the children and parents involved in the nippers program.

“It’s wonderful seeing the youngsters enjoy themselves in nippers,” she said. “And they’re gaining very valuable life skills.

“Plus it’s a very diverse sport as after they are in U14s they can get their surf rescue certificate and do patrols.”

New members of all ages are always welcome, Campbell said.

“We are still getting new members in the nippers as families relocate to the area,” she said.

“They can join at any time of the year. We would love to see them”