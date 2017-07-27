News

Lifeguard Jai earns his stripes

27th Jul 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
Jai Sheridan has been named Byron Bay's Lifesaver of the Year.
Jai Sheridan has been named Byron Bay's Lifesaver of the Year. Contributed

BYRON Bay beaches can feel even safer this year, as teenager Jai Sheridan has just been named Lifeguard of the Year for the area earlier this month.

The 19-year-old has been an employee of the Australian Lifeguard Service since 2014 and also tasted international experience after spending a summer honing his skills in the UK.

In the 2016/17 season his leadership potential was formally recognised as he stepped up to undertake a casual role as Supervisor for the Byron/Ballina area.

Apart from his commitments with the ALS, Jai can often be found on patrol with his surf club Lennox Head where he is also a member of their Jet Ski call out team.

Throughout the season Jai's knowledge and skills were put to the test as he participated in many call-outs and administered first-aid treatments during a number of incidents.

One notable rescue effort in which this youngster played a pivotal role involved assisting in the safe return of five swimmers who had got into difficulty in a powerful rip off Lennox Head.

After ensuring the group were okay, Jai provided some surf safety tips to the international visitors and although the language barrier proved to be a challenge his enthusiasm and obvious passion for the ocean was clearly translated.

It wasn't just in the surf where Jai was making waves as a popular and affable Lifeguard, but also earning the distinction of being among the first in the area to be trained in flying an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle through the Little Ripper training school at the SLSNSW Port Macquarie regional building.

He passed this examination with flying colours and could very well be piloting this incredible technology in the near future.

ALS Northern Coordinator Scott McCartney said this recognition was well deserved.

"Jai has enjoyed a highly successful summer on the beach and has consistently proved to be a professional lifeguard and a valued team member of the ALS especially with his ability to deal with the public." he said.

Jai is now eligible for the overall 2017 NSW Lifeguard of the Year Award.

A selection panel will nominate finalists with the winner being announced during the annual Awards of Excellence ceremony at Sydney's iconic Hilton Hotel next month.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  als australian lifeguard service byron bay jai sheridan lifeguard of the year

