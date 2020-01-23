Liberal MPs take subtle swipe at PM

TWO NSW Liberal MPs have taken a subtle swipe at Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his stance on climate change.

Matt Kean and Mark Speakman both tweeted an old quote from January 8 from NSW Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons today.

"Our biggest challenge with hazard reduction is the weather and the windows available to do it safely and effectively," Mr Fitzsimmons said on Sunrise earlier this month.

The tweets from the two NSW Liberal MPs would appear to be in response to Mr Morrison's comment about the link between climate change and bushfires.

Mr Morrison is calling for a ­national standard for bushfire hazard-­reduction burns and ­has declared that tracking measures to cut fuel loads is at least as important as monitoring Australia's carbon emissions.

"Hazard reduction is as important as emissions reduction and many would argue, I think, even more so because it has an even more direct practical impact on the safety of a person going into a bushfire season," he said.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has called for a ­national standard for bushfire hazard-­reduction burns. Picture: Rohan Thomson/Getty Images

NSW Energy Minister Matt Kean has openly criticised Mr Morrison’s stance on climate change. Picture: Joel Carrett/AAP

Mr Kean, the NSW Environment Minister, has openly criticised Mr Morrison's stance on climate change, earlier this week claiming senior frontbench MPs were fed up with his failure to take meaningful action on the issue.

Mr Morrison rubbished the claims, saying it was a "beat up".

Mr Kean, who is actively pursuing an aggressive emissions reduction target for the NSW Government, told Sky News on Sunday that Mr Morrison was outnumbered within his own party.

"I don't think it's just moderates that want more action when it comes to reducing our emissions, I think it's people right across the party," Mr Kean told host Sharri Markson.

"It's not just moderates that have been breathing in the smoke. It's not just moderates that have seen the ash falling out of the sky. It's not just moderates that have seen the devastating impacts these bushfires have had on people, property and our beautiful, natural environment," he said.

"There is widespread support for the Prime Minister to take strong action when it comes to climate change and I understand a group of moderate MPs, and MPs right across the party, from different states, different factions, all want to see decisive and responsible action."

Mr Kean said "some of the most senior members of the government" were turning on the PM and that Mr Morrison should look to the UK where "Boris Johnson … is leading the world when it comes to climate change".

Mr Morrison is preparing a submission to put to his Cabinet for a royal commission into Australia's bushfire season.

If the states agreed, the royal commission would consider emissions reduction as well as adaptation and resilience measures to manage the changing climate.