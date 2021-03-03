Liberal MP John Sidoti resigns ahead of ICAC probe

The NSW Independent Commission Against Corruption will hold public hearings into allegations against stood-aside NSW Minister John Sidoti.

The hearings come 18 months after the ICAC confirmed it was looking into allegations concerning Mr Sidoti in 2019, at which time he stood aside as Sports, Multicultural and Veterans Minister.

Public hearings will start on Monday 29 March, which will refocus attention on the integrity issues in the Berejiklian government.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has just confirmed Mr Sidoti called her this morning and offered his official resignation from the ministry.

Acting Minister Geoff Lee will continue to act in his portfolios "until I determine a replacement in the near future", Ms Berejiklian said.

John Sidoti. Picture: Dean Lewins

In a statement issued this morning, an ICAC spokesperson outlined the nature of the investigation - citing two avenues of inquiry - which relate to influence over development.

"The Commission is investigating allegations that, between 26 March 2011 and 6 February 2018, Mr Sidoti improperly influenced another person, or persons, to dishonestly or partially exercise any of their official functions in respect of: advancing amendments to development controls affecting land between Second Avenue and Barnstaple Road on Waterview Street, Five Dock; and/or any rezoning of the land and/or any proposals to develop the land situated at 120, 122 and 124 Great North Road, Five Dock, and 2 Second Avenue, Five Dock," the statement said.

It continued:

"The Commission is also examining whether, between 30 June 2011 and 30 June 2019, Mr Sidoti engaged in a breach of public trust by failing to make a number of pecuniary interest disclosures contrary to his obligations to do so under the Constitution (Disclosures by Members) Regulation 1983, the NSW Parliament Code of Conduct for Members and the Ministerial Code of Conduct."

Chief Commissioner the Hon Peter Hall QC will preside at the public inquiry. Counsel Assisting the Commission will be Rob Ranken.

The statement said the inquiry would continue for four weeks, with a witness list still to be published.

Originally published as Liberal MP John Sidoti resigns ahead of ICAC probe