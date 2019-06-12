Cyrus hits out over breakup rumours

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot in an intimate ceremony.

MILEY Cyrus is over the gossip.

The singer-songwriter took to Twitter on Tuesday to slam rumours she and husband Liam Hemsworth are splitting up while also wishing her beau a happy anniversary.

Miley Cyrus has hit out at rumours she and hubby Chris Hemsworth have split. Picture: Getty Images

"Happy 10 year anniversary my love," the Mother's Daughter singer began.

"Good to see everyone is as dumb as they were in 2009!"

She added, in part: "Some things never change … & I hope the way you feel about me is one of them."

Started diggin you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth

Shit got deep 💍 Happy anniversary. pic.twitter.com/iFxBCzEO80 — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) June 11, 2019

Cyrus and the Hunger Games actor wed in a private and intimate ceremony just ahead of Christmas in December 2018.

The two first met, however, when they starred alongside one another in The Last Song, a movie inspired by Nicholas Sparks' book of the same name.

Cyrus and Hemsworth tied the knot late last year. Picture: Instagram/@mileycyrus

Cyrus on Twitter also shared photos from the two of them on set for the movie.

"Started diggin' you in 2009 @LiamHemsworth. S**t got deep," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Hemsworth opened up about their wedding.

"It was a really special day. It was pretty much just immediate family," Hemsworth told Sunday Today.

"I feel very happy and real fortunate to be with such a good person. We've been through so much together over the last ten years so it felt like it was time."

The news comes after Cyrus - who recently starred in a new episode of Netflix's Black Mirror - shared a series of risque Instagram posts that announced a collaboration with Planned Parenthood, Marc Jacobs and her Happy Hippie Foundation.

Part of this story originally appeared on Fox News and is republished with permission.