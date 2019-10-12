Lewis Hamilton’s risque Insta post

WEATHER Is wreaking havoc in Japan with Typhoon Hagibis shutting down every F1 session on Saturday.

It means the drivers have a lot of time on their hands to kick around and kill time. Some have planned to host a FIFA tournament while others will go the usual Netflix route.

Reigning F1 champion Lewis Hamilton, however, spent his time off in a different manner.

The Englishman sent social media into a spin when he accidentally posted to his public Instagram accountan image of himself in only a pair of grey jocks.

Hamilton deleted the image shortly after, but in this day and age as soon as you post something, someone has screen-shotted it and the rest is history.

Merc not the only people bringing an upgraded package to Suzuka! 😅😅 #F1 #JapaneseGP pic.twitter.com/nBxCfqcCin — Thomas Maher (@thomasmaheronf1) October 11, 2019

Hamilton isn't the first and he won't be the last person to accidentally post an explicit picture of themselves, but when you're a big name celebrity the mistake is magnified.

My god @LewisHamilton if I didn't have a temperature before I do now. After seeing ur Instagram story 😍😍😍🤭 — Donna Pearce #TeamLH (@peggysue198328) October 11, 2019

Hamilton finished behind teammate Valtteri Bottas during the second and final practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix on Friday.

Organisers cancelled Saturday's usual qualifying session with Typhoon Hagibis set to hit Japan's main island on Saturday and Sunday.

Plans call for the race to be run as scheduled on Sunday at 4pm (AEDT), with qualifying held earlier in the day.

"The FIA and Formula One support this decision in the interest of safety for the spectators, competitors and everyone at the Suzuka Circuit," organisers said in a statement.

If Sunday's qualifying session is cancelled, the second practice session will become a pivotal one. Race stewards can use the classification from the second practice for Sunday's grid positions.

FP2 could decide the grid order for Sunday's race depending on the disruption caused by the arrival of Typhoon Hagibis. Watch highlights ⬇️#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #F1 pic.twitter.com/IOmJgvCEjm — Formula 1 (@F1) October 11, 2019

Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel led early but Bottas survived a slow speed spin earlier in the session and clocked a time of 1 minute, 27.785 seconds, 0.100 seconds ahead of Hamilton.

"We tried to do everything we could today in the session and prioritise," Bottas said.

"We tried to be efficient with the time and I think we did the job. There is a lot of work to be done to analyse everything before the qualifying for Sunday morning, if it happens."

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was third, followed by the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Vettel. Red Bull driver Alexander Albon was sixth.

"I'm not worried about doing the qualifying and the race on Sunday as it won't affect my approach," Verstappen said.

"We can't change the weather and it's out of our control so now we just have to see what happens on Sunday."