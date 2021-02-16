LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: ‘It can only happen in America’

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

A house built on sand

Half of Americans believe Trump is guilty of incitement, to be barred from standing for re-election.

But Trump loyalists or those indifferent, have handed him a "get out of jail free" card.

The GOP refused to concede, consequently turning the tide in his favour.

These few "Retrumpians", have thrown his Vice-President Pence under the bus.

Pence is now a target, for carrying out his Constitutional duty in declaring the Biden victory.

(I believe) Trump's presidency, like his life, was based on a pattern of a sense of entitlement, delusion and lies; 30,000 lies over the four years.

His acquittal was based on Republicans upholding his biggest lie: "the election was stolen" from him.

Trump's future is a house built on a self-sense of grandiosity, lies and threats.

He has no interest in truth if it means he loses.

He throws his opposition under the bus, but manipulates his puppets to do his bidding, while standing at a distance.

This has set a precedent for democratic processes in America going forward.

This displays: "It can only happen in America!", but is a warning to other third millennial democracies.

- Eloise Rowe, Tannum Sands

HARRY'S VIEW ON THE COVID VACCINE'S ARRIVAL

SMS TO THE EDITOR

LPMC. The LNP Federal Govt has injected more than three times the amount that our Qld's Labor Govt has spent on COVID funding. Get ready for it, Qld's massive uncontrollable budget blows out day by day and with no forecast or a plan to balance the books, Qld is in strife.

ANON. Hey Tony, how about turning the tired old showgrounds into a multi-sport stadium or are you just like the rest of them with no 'get up and go'. Your can bring life back into the city … get the ball rolling. Every city has multi-sport stadium but good old Rocky is still living in the 1900s.

FACEBOOK COMMENTS

The deputy prime minister has backed the call to reduce the number of Aussies allowed to fly home during the coronavirus pandemic. More than 40,000 Australians are still stranded overseas.

Fiona Coleman: They should probably have rules around who can come home or who has to stay. If you're Aussie and you went away on holiday, for business or compassionate reasons then you should be allowed home. If you emigrated years ago and you just want to come home because COVID is worse where you are, you should have to stay where you are.

I'm British born but have lived here for 28 years. If the virus was worse here I still wouldn't be looking at going back to the UK after so long. Some of the Aussies wanting to come back have lived overseas for years.

Janelle Kitchen: Wasn't it 32,000 a few months ago, now that number has increased to over 40,000 Australians stranded.

Tim Price: They have had enough time to come home. We need to keep Australia safe.

Fred Owen: So if we are talking about shutting some Aussies out then why are we talking about letting international students in??? Could it just be that money talks?

Mel Nelson: They had ample opportunity to come home … bugger them.

Karen Carolan: They should stay out until vaccination.