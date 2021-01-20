Letter to the editor: Is PPE the new plastic bottle?

It's not uncommon to see discarded face masks and other personal protection equipment as rubbish on the streets and even at coastal areas these days.

Dear Editor,

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not looking to find culprits or pass judgment, but …

As I walked my dog between the Lismore Base Hospital and Lismore Shopping Square, as I do regularly, I was disappointed to find a screwed up face mask lying on the ground.

As I walked further, I came across two more along my route.

So disappointed was I that I took photos (and no, I didn’t pick them up, I’m not a fool).

I just want to express how sad I was to see this.

Lismore has been, I feel, really good dealing with rules etc of last year’s COVID lockdown and other consequences.

Just hope people remember it’s not over!

Taking precautions and care in how we manage ourselves remains an imperative.

So I ask my community to take care with PPE and don’t drop your masks on the ground … bring them in your home rubbish, which means you need to have a bag in your car to deposit them in.

Masks can carry COVID like any other item.

So look after each other folks.