Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
It's not uncommon to see discarded face masks and other personal protection equipment as rubbish on the streets and even at coastal areas these days.
It's not uncommon to see discarded face masks and other personal protection equipment as rubbish on the streets and even at coastal areas these days.
News

Letter to the editor: Is PPE the new plastic bottle?

Mandi Williams
20th Jan 2021 10:00 AM

Dear Editor,

Now don’t get me wrong, I’m not looking to find culprits or pass judgment, but …

As I walked my dog between the Lismore Base Hospital and Lismore Shopping Square, as I do regularly, I was disappointed to find a screwed up face mask lying on the ground.

As I walked further, I came across two more along my route.

So disappointed was I that I took photos (and no, I didn’t pick them up, I’m not a fool).

I just want to express how sad I was to see this.

Lismore has been, I feel, really good dealing with rules etc of last year’s COVID lockdown and other consequences.

Just hope people remember it’s not over!

Taking precautions and care in how we manage ourselves remains an imperative.

So I ask my community to take care with PPE and don’t drop your masks on the ground … bring them in your home rubbish, which means you need to have a bag in your car to deposit them in.

Masks can carry COVID like any other item.

So look after each other folks.

letters to the editor northern rivers community news
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New company’s mission to fix railway line, bring trains back

        Premium Content New company’s mission to fix railway line, bring trains back

        News “There are so many people who want and need the return of rail to our region that we believe we can raise the money to do it”.

        Kate Ritchie spotted with new boyfriend

        Kate Ritchie spotted with new boyfriend

        Celebrity Kate Ritchie spotted in Byron Bay with rumoured new boyfriend, security consultant...

        More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        Premium Content More severe storms and wild weather on the way

        News Severe thunderstorms and heavy rain are on the agenda

        Live theatre is coming back to Goonellabah

        Premium Content Live theatre is coming back to Goonellabah

        News Lismore Theatre Company has confirmed its February shows for their production of...