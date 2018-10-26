LETTER: The bare facts about Tyagarah beach

NUDISTS are claiming to have only had twelve months to fix Tyagarah.

They had twenty years to clear up the sexual focused problem on the beach. I began a public outcry about the sexual predatory behaviour in early 2016, which led to the formation of the Safe Beaches Committee. Only after this did nudists start talking about safety. My campaign was immediately sabotaged by these nudists whose only concern is about saving the clothing optional beach.

Not once did they want to listen to the stories of women who were affected. They aggressively say "did you go to the police", or condescendingly say "get a whistle to blow".

When I was attempting to organise a rally to try to bring women back to Tyagarah Beach the nudists overtook our Grays Lane Facebook account and turned the rally into a nude rally with nudists carrying signs saying Nude is Not Rude. I withdrew from organising the rally because that was not the relevant message and the local women had no desire to be walking naked down the beach; especially with a crowd of nudists they did not know.

I was also never able to get a word in at the Safe Beaches Committee meetings without being interrupted and overtaken by one of the nudists. They will always be in denial of the sexual problem because that threatens their clothing optional beach.

Basil Camerons claim that sexual focused visitors are only attracted to the Tyagarah Tea Tree Lake and Grays Lane (and not the beach) is an ill-informed statement that needs to be retracted. The original manager of the Tyagarah service station complained to me how many men were arriving asking for directions to the nude beach and then buying condoms.

Tyagarah residents who have had enough want to actually prevent sexually focused visitors from coming here in the first place. And if there is not a clothing optional beach here it is one step towards stopping the influx of predators.

Yuti McLean