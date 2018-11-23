LETTER: Spooner slams council over nude beach decision

Byron Councillors have sunken to a new low. For some of them it's now ok to totally ignore the wishes of local residents.

92% of permanent residents in Tyagarah signed a petition calling for the nude beach to be revoked. That's as high as the number of residents who wanted to stop CSG.

So, how did Cr's Coorey, Ndiaye, Hunter and Cameron respond? They ignored the wishes of the local residents and voted to keep the beach open.

Local police have said it is no longer sustainable to police Tyagarah Beach to a safe level. They just don't have the resources.

Councillors need to acknowledge the sexual assaults and fear of women and men who no longer use the beach because of its isolation and not pretend we are managing this.

What will it take for these councillors to wake up and face the reality of what is occurring on their watch?

Is it time the State Government stepped in to protect the residents of Tyagarah from the decisions of Byron Shire Councillors?

Cr. Paul Spooner

Byron Bay