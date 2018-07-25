LETTER: Shire needs less anti-CSG and more pro-koala signs.

AS I have mentioned many times before, I am concerned for Byron council's inability to concentrate on the basic responsibilities, not the least of which is community safety as identified by the community consultative group.

Our roads and the signage on them should reflect our efforts to keep our community safe, but instead we have many roads considered to be unsafe due to their poor state and irrelevant signage.

Let's start with the cheapest and easiest!

It's time we reviewed the use of our shire roadside signage to ensure it is being used for appropriate messaging. I refer in particular to the coal seam gas (CSG) road signs abutting our shire roads.

These signs were granted approval by the elected Byron Shire councillors in 2012 when the debate was raging across the state and indeed the country.

Much has been made of the divisiveness the debate has been particularly in rural and regional areas.

Agricultural localities such as the Liverpool Plains in central NSW and the Darling Downs in southern Queensland have borne the brunt of conflict as both areas depend heavily on their underground water for agricultural production.

The fear has been much around the potential to pollute the underground water supplies.

Currently NSW is a net importer of LPG as we are using more than we produce, with over 3 million gas connections, heating homes, cooking meals, fuelling industry furnaces and generally underpinning our economy and energy requirements across the state. I was never sure why council wanted or needed to enter the debate that has been such an agonising and irritating issue for affected communities, as we have never had commercial quantities in the shire, but we decided to allow a group of interested community members to pay for and erect a number of signs beside our regional and hinterland roads, explaining that we are 96 per cent CSG free. In fact we are 100 per cent free because we don't have any at all!

The message is not only quite misleading but now totally unnecessary as the debate in the shire has largely dissipated with time.

I think we need to review the use of that signage and refocus on a more useful message.

With the renewed interest in recent times in the death of koalas on our shire roads, I think these signs should be replaced with signage advising our visitors and reminding residents the need to drive slow enough to avoid hurting, maiming or killing our little native Aussies.

The target species should not be limited to just koalas, but include the most prevalent species in the immediate area of each sign.

The CSG signs could be simply unbolted from their posts and the new ones attached for a minimal cost and a much more worthwhile and useful message.

Alan Hunter

Byron Shire Councillor