LETTER: Recognition for local women surfers

EARLIER this year Surf Alley was revamped and an official upgrading of the surfing honour roll plaque was installed in the alley; an important and worthy community event and recognition of surfers who have positively impacted the surf industry and surfing community including George Greenough and Ben King.

I am a long-term local and surfer of 25 years in Byron Bay and believe that if anyone should be on the honour roll, it is local surfer Pauline Menczer.

Pauline is a long-term local who still surfs at The Pass and other local breaks.

She is an exceptional surfer and deserves to be on the honour roll as she won the 1988 women's amateur world title and then the 1993 women's world championship with no sponsorship - all off her own back.

Pauline was a long-standing competitor on the world championship tour for 20 years and has won a total of 20 WCT events as well as winning WQS champion in 2002.

She has also appeared in a number of surf videos featuring female surfers including Blue Crush, Angel Eyes, The Surfing Adventure, Peaches; the Core of Women's Surfing and Surfabout by California's Jenny Hedley.

Pauline still surfs with the All-Girl Surfriders in Lennox Head so she is an excellent candidate for the honour roll. Crystal Vail is another good local candidate for the honour roll. I also feel there is an under- representation of female surfers on the honour roll.

I believe we need to fix this imbalance and celebrate our local women surfers and their achievements.

Holly English

Suffolk Park