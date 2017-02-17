LETTER: Is it time to cede from Byron Bay?

LONELY AT THE TOP: Proud symbol of Byron Shire or soon to be beacon of the newly independent principality of Byron. Montage: Christian Morrow

As I understand it, Byron Shire Council's chronic money problems, which are the impetus for the huge rate rise we are about to face, stem in large part from problems and situations associated specifically with Byron Bay - for example the massive legal costs connected with Belongil.

And Byron Bay, because of its high land values, seems also to be the reason the Byron Council cannot get full state govt funding like other councils. Hence all the other towns in the Shire are handicapped by association with Byron Bay.

So... maybe it is time for all the 'normal' small towns in the shire to cede from Byron Bay, so they can get the normal funding, rates and services all other small towns in NSW enjoy.

I realize that what I have stated above is a simplification, but... why not look at this possibility?

What would happen if the majority of residents of Mullumbimby, Main Arm, Wilson's Creek or Ocean Shores, for example, voted to cede from Byron Shire and be part of Tweed Shire, where services and rates are much more resident-friendly.

Perhaps Bangalow residents would be happier being under Ballina Shire for the same reason...

Maybe, at the very least, it would force Byron Shire Council to stop burdening its other towns with the problems associated with Byron Bay.

I am interested to hear what others in the shire think of this idea.

Anando,

Mullumbimby