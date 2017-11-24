LETTER: Appeal for fish kill witnesses

FOR the past two weeks people have been trying to open the Tallow Creek estuary, their efforts bore fruit late on Wednesday night. Data for (at the bridge) show the opening starting at midnight.

Unfortunately with no significant rainfall and inflows of oxygenated waters it was obvious by midday Thursday that there would be a major fish kill. Birds had gathered from all around in anticipation. The consequences began to become apparent on Thursday evening. Once the surface waters had run out the fish were left stranded in increasingly deoxygenated waters.

B

FISH KILL: Aftermath of the fish kill at Tallows Creek. Dailan Pugh

By 11pm on the same stretch over 300 dead fish (mostly whiting) and one stingray were observed, and there were thousands of fish gasping in the shallows, many half out of the water. Numerous mullets, some eels and a variety of other species had been added to the mix.

By 6.30 this morning the numbers of dead fish on the same stretch had increased to over a thousand. The total toll was many thousands of fish. Dead fish could be seen all around the banks of the estuary and many dead fish had sunk to the bottom of the estuary or washed out to sea.

Slow suffocation must be a horrible death.

Since the last human induced fish kill in March the estuary has opened naturally on a number of occasions with no fish kills. This time human intervention is again responsible for the outcome. This is on their heads. I ask those responsible whether this cost was worth it to stop the flooding of the swamp in their backyard.

We need to stop people interfering with the estuary opening and causing fish kills. If anyone knows who was responsible for this kill please report them to the Marine Parks Authority because, aside from being an environmental crime, their actions were illegal.

If anyone wants to find out more about the dynamics of Intermittently Closed and Open Lakes and Lagoons (ICOLLs) there was a comprehensive study of Tallow and Belongil estuaries a decade ago. This report was done when Tallow Creek was still a sewerage outfall, it has had a decade to recover and will be in far better condition now.

Dailan Pugh

Byron Bay