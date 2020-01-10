‘Let’s dance’: Man said to police after bikie T-shirt arrest

El Arish man Stewart John Worth, 64, wearing the Odin's Warrior MC t-shirt he is facing charges over. Picture: FACEBOOK

El Arish man Stewart John Worth, 64, wearing the Odin's Warrior MC t-shirt he is facing charges over. Picture: FACEBOOK

A MAN who challenged police - "let's dance" - after being arrested for allegedly wearing a banned bikie T-shirt in a Cassowary Coast pub is fighting a charge which he said was "designed to annoy me".

Stewart John Worth, 64, was charged after allegedly sporting the Odin's Warriors shirt at the Currajah Hotel in Wangan on the day of their annual motorcycle show in November.

Taking to Facebook, the El Arish resident claimed that 12 police raided his home and seized the shirt soon afterwards. This week he told the Innisfail Magistrates Court that he planned to fight the charge of wearing an item prohibited to be worn in a public place. A hearing is set down for March.

Stewart John Worth from El Arish, Queensland, is fighting a charge for wearing his Odin's Warrior MC t-shirt at the Currajah Hotel Motorcycle Show on November 2, 2019. Picture: FACEBOOK

Mr Worth, who wore a Hawaiian shirt to face court, also applied to have the charge dropped.

"I just believe it (the charge) is just frivolous and vexatious and designed to annoy me," he said.

"If you would consider that."

He also asked how he could go about getting his T-shirt back from police.

After several minutes of Magistrate Susie Warrington detailing the legal process needed to apply to have evidence returned, Mr Worth pleaded not guilty.

The charge carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison for a first offence.

The court heard the arrest was made by a Queensland Police Service taskforce which was in Innisfail at the time.

Mr Worth, who has previously acted as spokesman for the Odin's Warriors, took to Facebook following his arrest, posting a picture of himself wearing the offending shirt at a Brisbane train station.

"Got raided, searched, arrested and charged for wearing this shirt in public, in a manner that could be seen by the public," Mr Worth said in the December 7 post.

"They claim it is intended to intimidate people.

"Everyone shaking now looking at it ???

"Well here ya go QPS, DPP, et al … Have another look, let's dance …"

Mr Worth has previously been outspoken about the bikie laws when Attorney General Yvette D'Ath introduced a human rights bill in 2018 related to clothing worn in public.

"They say the wearing of colours is used as a tool by the bikies to intimidate people," Mr Worth said in media reports at the time.

"I can wear an ISIS T-shirt, I can wear a Nazi swastika T-shirt.

"In fact, I could walk down the street with a chainsaw in my hand wearing a lime green mankini and makeup and I don't offend anyone, but if I wear a club T-shirt, I offend someone and I face six months' jail ... It's ridiculous.

"They turn innocent men into criminals."

Mr Worth's hearing has been set down for March 9.