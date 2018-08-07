Let’s cut Pink some slack over cancelled shows

Pink is in hospital. She’s sick. Let’s cut her some slack. Picture: Jess Gleeson

OPINION

AERIAL stunts. Pyrotechnics. Impressive lighting displays.

Anyone who has ever seen a Pink concert knows it's no ordinary concert. She doesn't just sing; she performs.

Her current Beautiful Trauma world tour had originally scheduled over 30 performances in Australia. These performances were due to take place in five capital cities over July and August.

That's a lot of shows in just two months. And that's not even counting the hours of gruelling training and rehearsals that go into every single concert.

We woke to news this morning that Pink has postponed tonight's planned Sydney concert. The third show to be postponed since Friday.

But is it any wonder she has had to postpone her shows? She must be absolutely and utterly shattered.

The privilege of fame doesn't outweigh the limits of the human body.

Everyone has their limits. Even Pink.

Pink did manage to get on stage in Sydney on Saturday, but has clearly been sick for much of her Australian tour. Picture: Jess Gleeson

After postponing Friday's nights Sydney show, Saturday went ahead and as fans we all thought we were in the clear.

My friends and I were driving into Sydney last night, dolled up and ready for a much needed girls' night out, when we got the phone call we all dreaded.

"Check your Facebook," my sister cried down the phone, "She's postponed."

It was 4.43pm when the official Ticketek email arrived in our inboxes. Doors were meant to open at 6.30pm at Qudos Bank Arena.

At the very last minute Pink had indeed postponed her show due to medical reasons.

Tears were shed in the car (I'm not even ashamed to admit that).

"I can't believe it."

"It literally starts in just over an hour."

"How can this happen?"

The Pink fan in me was absolutely gutted. The mother in me, however, totally understood.

Pink is literally every working mum right now.

She is human. She is sick. And for god's sake she is f***ing trying her hardest.

Just four days ago she put a post on her social media justifying a holiday she had taken during this tour.

"This break in Byron has been scheduled since 2017, as a way to have some time with my children. I've already been sick twice (kids as well) on this Australia tour, but the first time we got sick I was able to push through."

The fact that anyone, ever, needs to justify a family holiday is insane.

I have trouble doing the school run and cooking dinner when I'm feeling crook let alone literally hanging from ceilings on silks and singing in front of thousands.

Give the poor woman a break.

Yes, Pink has money and is famous and probably has access to more help than a lot of us, but despite all of this she is still just a working mum who is trying to do it all.

A working mum with a sh*t tonne of pressure on her to keep to her prior engagements.

Sure, when I call in sick my work colleagues probably rejoice that they get a day without me, and when Pink calls in sick thousands miss a concert and everyone is distraught.

But ultimately she's human; she is allowed to get sick.

It sucks, absolutely, I too was one of the people excited and ready to watch her concert last night.

Some concert goers missed the last minute message the gig had been cancelled. Picture: Erik Anderson / AAP

I get it.

But I'm also a working mum who changed two days of work schedules and organised my kids to be babysat last night so I could go to Pink's concert.

As we drove to our newly organised dinner destination last night, tears subsided and we all accepted the fact that sometimes sh*t doesn't go to plan.

As working mums we're all just trying our best.

We work hard. We organise and plan and try and keep things in order but sometimes, something beyond and our control happens and, yes, sometimes we cancel things at the last minute.

Pink is no different to any of us.

Never in a million years did I think I would compare myself to Pink but here I am doing just that. (And Pink, if you're reading this we can totally be besties and whinge about our kids together if you want.)

I am guilty of expressing my frustration on social media. As a Pink fan, I was gutted. I'd waited months for this concert.

Sure, I've seen her before, but that's part of the reason I was so excited. I know how much effort goes into these shows. And I also know sometimes the show just can't go on.

To Pink as a fan I'm devastated but as a working mum, I totally get it.

Get well soon!

Lisa Almond is a freelance journalist and a Pink fan. Follow her on Twitter: @lis_almond