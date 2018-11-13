Less was more at Tallow for Boardriders

A WAVE OF ADVICE: The Commissioner Kieren Perrow being told what to do by his daughter Frankie as she prepares to paddle out.

A WAVE OF ADVICE: The Commissioner Kieren Perrow being told what to do by his daughter Frankie as she prepares to paddle out. Contributed

DESPITE there being not much swell, last Sunday was a near perfect day at Tallow Beach with small 2-3 foot contestable waves.

Great to see the World Surf League Commissioner Kieren Perrow front up to the event with his two groms.

And as usual the Commissioner had things all under control.

We all remember KP as one of the greatest surfers to come out of Byron Bay with the highlight being his win in the 2011 Pipeline Masters- the ultimate prize for every pro surfer.

Kierann's name goes down in history alongside some greats and former Pipe Masters winners including Gerry Lopez, Larry Blair and the greatest surfer of all time, Kelly Slater, who has won the event an incredible five times.

Kieran's job on tour is a high pressure role as he is the person who ultimately decides when and where the pro competitors will surf and as all surfers know, even on your daily surf, you can still get it wrong.

The classic example was the Quiky Pro at Snapper this year which was moved around to Kirra where I caught up with Owen Wright and watched him paddle out and not find a decent wave in among one of the worst rips I have ever seen.

So I walked back around to the VIP tent at Snapper to see eight- to 10-foot barrels.

I don't think anyone would want the pressure that goes with KP's job and as far as I am concerned he is the best man to look after the pro surfers' interests.

Keep up the good work, KP.

At last weekend's Boardriders, taking out the Opens on Sunday was Jed Fasso, who beat some strong opposition in tricky conditions.

Other winners were: Under-10s- Henley Smith, Under-12s- East Soria, Under-14s- Sam Thomas, Under-16 Boys- Touma Cameron, Under-16 Girls- Niamh Sharpe, Under-18 Boys- Marki Cameron, Over-30s- Matt Crisp, Over-40s- Matt Crisp, and Over-50s- Freddo.

Big thanks to our sponsors Slice Pizzeria and Suncoast Fresh.

We will all be watching Boardriders Soli Bailey as he knocks on the door to qualify for next year's World Tour.

Sol's first event is the Hawaiian Pro at Haleiwa.