Leon Bridges takes us back in time

Leon Bridges performs at the Mojo Tent at Bluesfest 2018 on day 1 at Tyagarah.
JASMINE BURKE
by

EVERYONE was grooving during yesterday's set of celebrated soul singer Leon Bridges, it was hard not to with the man himself dishing out some infectiously smooth moves.

The Texas-born singer, songwriter and producer's high energy second show of the festival in the afternoon was not one to be missed.

The six piece band as a whole was striking, with the instrumentalists donned in formal white button-ups and pants while Leon himself wore a sleek vintage looking silk shirt.

It was a look that matched the sound because the band didn't just look good they sounded amazing and Leon's tender soulful voice had the large crowd captured for the whole set.

Honourable mention to his backup singer, Brittni Jessie, who delivered a beautiful and tasteful sound and really contributed to the set which paid homage to a by-gone era.

Half way through the set I realised I was standing behind liked but some-might-say 'harsh' judge from Australia Idol Ian "Dicko” Dickson and he was dancing along too, seemingly pretty impressed with the talent on stage.

Leon treated the crowed with River, a slower song (and his most-played song on spotify) which reverted everyone to swaying before the beat picked up again for the rest of the set.

A real treat.

Lismore Northern Star

