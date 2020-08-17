Lennox mermaids rule the waves

CHAMPION SURFER : At the 2020 NSW Grommet State Titles in Sydney, Lennox Head athlete Juniper Harper won the U14 Girls with great backhand turns in small but punchy swell at Maroubra Beach.Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

CHAMPION SURFER : At the 2020 NSW Grommet State Titles in Sydney, Lennox Head athlete Juniper Harper won the U14 Girls with great backhand turns in small but punchy swell at Maroubra Beach.Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

WATCH out Stephanie Gilmore, two young Northern Rivers surfers are snapping at your heels.

On the weekend Lennox Head athletes took out the top two placings in the Under 14 Girls division of the 2020 NSW Grommet State Titles in Sydney,

Juniper Harper won the titles with compatriot Ocea Curtis in second place in small-but-punchy conditions at Maroubra Beach.

The final hat saw the talented Juniper and Ocea up against two surfers from the Illawarra region, Bohdi Simon (Port Kembla) and Shyla Short (Austinmer).

According to Surfing NSW, the quartet showed glimmers of promise over the course of the heat.

But Juniper’s mastery of backhand turns shone through and she scored a 9.84 two-wave heat total.

TOP SURFING: At the 2020 NSW Grommet State Titles in Sydney, Lennox Head athlete Ocea Curtis was runner-up in the U14 Girls at Maroubra Beach.Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

The runner-up victory went to Ocean, while Bohdi and Shyla claimed third and fourth respectively.

The only other Far North Coast surfer to make the finals was Evans Head talent Max Mcgillivray in the U14 Boys.

Although her remained in contention for a large portion of the heat, Max was unable to find the necessary 6.74 needed to take away Sol Gruendling’s (Freshwater) lead and settled for second place.

GOOD EVANS: At the 2020 NSW Grommet State Titles in Sydney, Evans Head teen Max Mcgillivray claimed runner up in the U14 Boys at Maroubra Beach.Photo: Ethan Smith / Surfing NSW

Unlike previous years, where all qualifiers for the 2020 Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles at Maroubra were determined by eight individual regional titles, the 2020 event will invite all junior competitors to enter in their respective age divisions.

The 2020 Havaianas NSW Grommet State Titles are supported by Havaianas, Randwick City Council, Mothernest, Storage King, Beach Burrito Co, Southend Hotel, and Surfing NSW.

RESULTS:

Under-14 Boys

1 – Sol Gruendling (Freshwater)

2 – Max Mcgillivray (Evans Head)

3 – Samuel Lowe (Port Kembla)

4 – Kash Brown (Cronulla)

Under-14 Girls

1 – Juniper Harper (Lennox Head)

2 – Ocea Curtis (Lennox Head)

3 – Bodhi Simon (Port Kembla)

4 – Shyla Short (Austinmer)

Under-12 Boys

1 – Ben Zanatta Creagh (Dee Why)

2 – Sullivan Tucker (Freshwater)

3 – Balin Cullen (Avalon)

4 – Ocean Lancaster (Merewether)

Under-12 Girls

1 – Lucy Darragh (Gerringong)

2 – Evie Fisher (Gymea Bay)

3 – Mia MacMahon (Norah Head)

4 – Matilda Parkhouse (Stuarts Point)