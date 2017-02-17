Lennox Heads junior league sign on this weekend

LENNOX Head is the place to be from 3pm-5pm this Saturday to sign on for a top season of junior league action.

The Byron Bay Lennox Head Junior Rugby League Club is in its third successful year as a combined club this year.

With stalwart, Andrew Sheridan, at the helm again, along with a large enthusiastic committee, the club is offering a great, fun and rewarding experience for it's members coming off the back of four teams making the finals last year.

The Club is fielding age groups from Under 6 to Under 16 with the newly formed girls league tag teams of U14 and U16.

The group 18 competition is comprised of teams from Byron/Lennox to Mullumbimby, Cabarita, Murwillumbah, Bilambil and Tweed Coast teams.

It is a very competitive and well run institution which also has the benefit and support of the Gold Coast Titans club.

"Byron Lennox were fortunate enough to have 24 sponsors last year that will be backing up again this year which not only keeps us as the cheapest sporting registration costs in this area, but provides the kids with extra clothing and training gear also,” said Mr Sheridan.

"We welcome new and returning players along with very enthusiastic and keen coaches and training staff that provide an inspiring and safe environment for the kids.”

Once everyone has

signed up training will commence so the club will be holding a face to face sign on day at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head on Saturday 18th February, 2017 3pm-5pm.”

Registration sign on is also available online now at www.byronbaylennox headjrl.sportingpulse.com

The club's muster day, where teams meet their coaches and discuss training days will be held at Byron Bay Red Devil Park on Sunday 5th March, 2017 from 2pm with a barbecue provided.

For further information, please call Nicky Sheridan on 0412244325 or Leigh Asser on 0423643221.