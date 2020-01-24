Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Lennox Head Residents’ Association Inc will hold a general meeting on Monday.
The Lennox Head Residents’ Association Inc will hold a general meeting on Monday.
Community

Lennox Head residents, meet with your neighbours

Rebecca Fist
24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM

ARE you interested in hearing about what matters to your neighbours at Lennox Head?

Come along to the next community meeting.

The Lennox Head Residents' Association Inc general meeting will be held in the CWA hall on Monday, February 3, from 7pm.

Visitors and members are invited to hear the news and share their views in a social environment.

Entry and parking from Mackney Lane.

The agenda is open, so if you have a matter you would like to raise or an event you would like to promote, you're more than welcome to.

For more information phone Robyn on 0412 660 994.

lennox head lennox head residents association northern rivers lifestyle northern rivers whats on
Ballina Shire Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        premium_icon Surfing therapy for children with autism coming to region

        News COMMUNITY-based initiative will hold its fifth event at Lennox Head on Australia Day.

        • 24th Jan 2020 9:00 AM
        AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        premium_icon AFTERMATH: Jacaranda City lashed by damaging storm

        Weather PHOTOS: Iconic suburb of Grafton ground zero in wild storm

        GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        premium_icon GOTCHA: snake caught with frog in the throat

        News AND this slippery customer has more surprises in store – read on …

        Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        premium_icon Can’t find a place to rent? You’re not alone

        News Low vacancy rates are putting pressure on house hunters