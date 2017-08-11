News

Lennox band signed to agency

Javier Encalada
| 11th Aug 2017 7:30 AM
LOCAL: Michael Watson from WHARVES playing Splendour in the Grass 2017.
LOCAL: Michael Watson from WHARVES playing Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

WHARVES, the indie quartet from Lennox Head, has signed an agreement with music booking operator 123 Agency.

The band opened Splendour in the Grass last month as local winners of Triple J Unearthed and stunned the crowd with their live set, which included their latest single Man You Want Me to Be, a song produced by Steven Schram.

WARNING: DISTURBING IMAGES

In the crowd at the festival was Damian Costin, director of 123 Agency, and as the band's set ended he met the band backstage.

Wharves' manager Nathan Luke said 123 Agency is "the most dynamic and exciting" agency in the country.

"Wharves have been working very hard over the last six months and their live show is world-class, I knew I just needed to get one of the 123 agents to their gig," he said.

"I was stoked to see Damian there and one of his top guys, Harry Moore, approached the band as they came off stage."

Not bad for a band of graduates from SCU and SAE's music diplomas who played their first ever gig as a band in Lennox Head in 2015.

  • At the Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, on Friday, August 25.
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lennox head music northern rivers entertainment splendour2017 wharves whatson

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Taste of Italy will have guests in their element

Taste of Italy will have guests in their element

IF YOU'RE craving a taste of Italy or just love the food, then Elements of Byron has something you don't want to miss.

'Euro scum' tourists irk Byron residents

Vanpacking persists in Byron Bay. Photo Christian Morrow / Byron Shire News

Vanpacking persists in Byron Bay

Foreigner fights free from near-naked man, police allege

The beach between Belongil Beach and Brunswick Heads at Tyagarah.

Police will deploy more patrols after tourist allegedly assaulted

Cocaine, cash, steroids, paraphernalia seized in raid

Cash seized in raids.

Two men have been charged with large commercial drug supply

Local Partners

Bodyboarder freaks out on camera as "shark" turns up

A BODYBOARDER has filmed the hilarious reaction he had when he mistook a dolphin for a shark after a fin suddenly popped up in front of him at Ballina.

Comedy hits coming to 'hipsterise' your Youtube channel

VIRAL: Greta Lee Jackson, Adele Vuko and Sarah Bishop of Skit Box. Adele Vuko will be a guest speaker at Screenworks New Voices New Spaces: Trending on YouTube seminar.

The Active Wear ladies and the Bondi Hipsters are coming for a visit

Artistic collective insanity in Mullumbimby

ONE-OFF ART: Byron Shire artist Doni Raven is set to offer a new show in Mullumbimby this weekend.

Doni Raven brings his latest art event to Mullumbimby

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

'Lettuce' check out the markets this weekend

LETTUCE FANCIER: Denise Latham at her stall at the Mullumbimby Farmers' Market.

Denise Latham is what you might call a lettuce expert

Paulini could face jail time over bribery charges

AUSTRALIAN singer Paulini Curuenavuli has been allegedly caught bribing a government employee under investigation for links to a bikie gang.

The Bachelor recap: Balls of carbs and jumping from planes

“Sorry, can ... can I have a word with you, Sian?”

Stevie Nicks to tour Australia

Stevie Nicks is coming to Australia.

Stevie Nicks books first solo tour of Australia in six years.

Canadian drama Cardinal a chillingly good mystery

Billy Campbell stars in the TV series Cardinal.

The script was so exciting it pulled Billy Campbell out of hiatus

The Real House Lives of Canberra

Annabel Crabb in a scene from the TV series The House.

The world of Parliament is fodder for an entertaining series.

The Bachelor recap: Going Dutch, moulding hands and drama

“I reckon something crazy will happen this week.”

MOVIE REVIEW: Valerian is a hot mess

Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne in a scene from Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.

LUC Besson paints a beautiful backdrop, but sci-fi film falls flat.

NEW PRICE: $1,395,000 to $1,495,000

222 Main Arm Road, Mullumbimby 2482

House 5 2 3 $1,395,000 to...

First National are proud to present to the market 'Overlook Park' - a 12.4 acre (5.03 hectare) lifestyle property situated just minutes from the vibrant township...

Exciting Lifestyle Opportunity!

534 Main Arm Road, Main Arm 2482

House 3 2 $1,050,000 to...

Located just minutes from the buzzing township of Mullumbimby, this 15 acre (approx.) property has over 600m of frontage to the Brunswick River. Well sited on the...

Style, Serenity and Lifestyle Just Minutes To Byron

5 Bay Vista Lane, Ewingsdale 2481

House 5 3 2 Sold

The best of both worlds! Enjoy the buzz of Byron then retreat to the serenity of your private lifestyle acreage located within minutes of the town centre and...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 $970,000

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

A Sanctuary in Lilli Pilli

8/2-6 Cemetery Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 $785,000 to...

Peace, privacy and a gorgeous outlook is assured in this immaculate 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom townhouse with extra toilet and a northern aspect overlooking a...

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

Rural living in Ultra Convenient Blue Ribbon Location

119 Lawlers Lane, Bangalow 2479

House 5 3 2 Offers Invited

Located just minutes out of Bangalow and Newrybar on a tightly held quiet country lane this double brick home is a fine example of quality and thoughtful design .

1905 Circa Home and 10 acres - Only Minutes into the Centre of Byron Bay

282 Skinners Shoot Road, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 2 6 $4,500,000 ...

This magnificent property has been tightly held with only two owners since 1905. Nestled on the hill below St Helena at Skinners Shoot the homestead captures...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Building your prosperity through property

People like investing in something they understand - everyone lives in a property - plus you can see, touch and perhaps even drive past the asset you own.

The three simple investing principles you have to know

Agent showed buyer house on Monday, gave him keys on Tuesday

SOLD: The home which Shane Scott sold in Wandal for $230,000.

Home sells in just one day

Seven decades of bliss for Cowper couple

GIVE AND TAKE: Ray and Gert Connor will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. (below) Ray and Gert about to head off on their honeymoon.

Ray and Gert will celebrate 70 years of marrive this week

Hervey Bay a cure for depression

NO REGRETS: Mason and Wendy Wong are loving their move to Hervey Bay.

Since moving to the Bay four months ago, Wendy hasn't looked back.

Island paradise for the price of a house in Sydney

The only house on Victor Island off Mackay is on sale for $3,500,000.

House and island for $3,500,000

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!