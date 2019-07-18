Menu
Login
Technology

Lendlease signs historic development deal

18th Jul 2019 10:31 AM

LENDLEASE has chalked up the biggest urban construction deal in its history.

The Australian property giant has signed a $20 billion deal with Google to develop 15 million square feet of residential, retail, hospitality and community space across three neighbourhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Google will set up office space within the planned mixed communities in Jose, Sunnyvale and Mountain View.

The California project is the biggest in Lendlease's 61-year history and work is expected to begin as early as 2021, pending planning approvals and development work.

"This joint agreement between Google and Lendlease will help address the need for new housing in the San Francisco Bay Area," Lendlease Americas CEO Dennis Hickey said in a statement on Thursday.

"We are focused on delivering outstanding places that redefine how people choose to live, work, connect and contribute to creating an active community."

The mixed-use communities projects will be developed during the next 10 to 15 years.

Lendlease is currently finishing the construction of Google's new UK headquarters in London.

development google lendlease san francisco

Top Stories

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    Why Byron day-visitor numbers keep rising

    News STAGGERING rise in visitor numbers hungry for a slice of Byron holiday paradise.

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    Half a dozen to seal Byron win

    News RAMS striker scores hat trick in top of the table clash.

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    Triple triumph for Byron Bay surf legend

    News Mono wraps up spectacular European campaign

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    Clarkes hits rock bottom

    News BOARDRIDERS urge caution at local break