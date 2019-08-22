Leihani shines at Juraki competition

SHINE ON: Leihani Zoric came second at the Juraki Invitational. INSET: Neil Cameron with McCoy board.

SHINE ON: Leihani Zoric came second at the Juraki Invitational. INSET: Neil Cameron with McCoy board. Contributed

LAST Saturday night the Byron Bay Boardriders Club supported an EB Research Foundation event at the Beach Hotel.

EB Research Foundation raises money to fight epidermolysis bullosa, a group of life-threatening skin disorders that affect children from birth.

Sufferers and their families live with excruciating pain day in and day out and so far there is no cure.

But a big thank you goes out to Owen Wright for donating a signed board, which sold for $4000, and to Geoff McCoy for a signed board, which sold for $4500. Thanks also to all the Melburnians who travelled up for the night.

SUPPORT: Byron Bay Boardriders President Neil Cameron with the McCoy surfboard auctioned off at the Beach Hotel for the EB Foundation. Contributed

Congratulations go to club members Leihani Zoric, who finished second in the recent under-12s Indigenous Juraki Surf Invitational at Fingal, and of course Mark "Mono” Stewart for another Aussie title at the Australian Adaptive Surfing Titles, which were held at North Fingal.

One other club member also had a decent win recently. Check the story on page 3.

Best of luck to local boy Soli Bailey, who will compete in the World Tour Event at Tahiti in what we hope will be some world-class waves.

The title race is on and I can't help but get excited about the guy who is currently sitting in eighth position, Kelly Slater, no stranger when it comes to surfing big lefts. It's game on for Owen Wright, who will also be hungry for this one.